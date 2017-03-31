Weekly Hint 70: Basel Bake Off in Markthalle

Whether you want to enter a last-minute cake for one of the three competition categories or just treat yourself to fine bakery, there is something for everyone at the Basel Bake Off, organised by the International Women’s Institute Basel (IWI). The jury will judge the baked goods at 10.30am, and you can buy and taste pieces of sweet and salty specialties from 11am to 3pm. 50 per cent of the donated money will go to a select charity organisation, and all non-IWI-member cake entry fees will go to the Frauenhaus Basel. Furthermore, there will be a raffle competition for gift baskets.

Anyone may enter the bakery competition. Entry fees for non-IWI-members are 5 Swiss francs for ages 12 and under, 10 francs for ages 13 to 17, and 20 francs for people aged 18 and above. More information can be found here.