Weekly Hint 79: “Weird Australia” in Stadtkino Basel

Australian movie production experienced a renaissance when several young directors shifted the focus from big budget films to the dusty Outback and smaller, more surreal or intimate stories. From the 1970s and 1980s until today, Australian movie-making has formed a crucial part of international cinema. The Stadtkino Basel celebrates the diversity of Australian New Wave in the coming weeks with films ranging from Ted Kotcheff’s Wake in Fright (1971) to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

More information about individual films and the Stadtkino program (in German) can be found here: http://www.stadtkino.ch/filmreihe_stadtkino.php?rid=293&m=1#