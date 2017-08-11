Weekly Hint 88: Cinema Sud in Birsfelden

It all started with a simple idea: a mobile cinema tours around Switzerland on bicycles – and the energy needed to power the machines is created via solar panels attached to the bikes. Now, Cinema Helvetas Sud enters its seventh year with an impressive array of international films.

This Sunday and Monday, the big screen will be put up at Zentrumsplatz in Birsfelden for the two films “White Sun” and “Barakah meets Barakah”. Entry is free, donations are welcome. More information (in German) can be found here.