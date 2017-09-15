Weekly Hint 90: Play.Game.Lieschtel

“Fantasy Basel” has grown into one of Switzerland’s biggest annual gaming events over the past few years. The Baselland cantonal library in Liestal now hosts a similar event this Saturday: “Play.Game.Lieschtel” fills the library with consoles, a PlayStation 4 Virtual Reality system, tables to play “Magic The Gathering” and other card games, and much more. You might even be lucky enough to see the Swiss Garrison 501st Storm Trooper Garrison (from Star Wars) having a break there…

“Play.Game.Lieschtel” is open from 9am to 6pm this Saturday, 16th September. Free entry. More information (in German) can be found under this link: http://www.kbl.ch/Play-Game-Lieschtel.853.0.html