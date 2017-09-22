Weekly Hint 91: A hike to St. Chrischona

Autumn is here in all its beauty. The days are still warm, only the tree leaves are slowly changing their colour from green to red and yellow. As the weather is going to remain stable and sunny this weekend, why not go for an extended walk or a small hike to St. Chrischona, the highest point of Basel-Stadt? Alternatively, you can also take the tram number 6 to the stop Riehen Grenze and then switch to bus number 32 towards Bettingen/Chrischonaklinik to get straight to the top. It is worth the trip – you might even be able to spot a few mountains in the distance!

More information and other hiking opportunities in the region can be found here.