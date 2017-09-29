Weekly Hint 92: Baggage in Limbo

“upstart entertainment” was founded by Andrew Fernandes and Nicolaia Marston in 2002 and has become a staple of English-speaking theatre in Basel since then. The company’s latest production “Baggage in Limbo” addresses the little problems and difficulties we all carry with us – our baggage. Tickets for the derniere on Saturday, 30th September, are still available. And if you happen to miss out on this production, you can still remain informed and look forward to their next project under this link.