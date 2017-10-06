Weekly Hint 93: Jura region delicacies in Markthalle

It is harvest time, and seasonal produce is available everywhere. The Jura region of Switzerland joins these celebrations with its recurring market day at Markthalle – products from the French-speaking canton are sold there every first Saturday of the month. In autumn, this includes pumpkins, apples, special sausages, and lots of other delicacies. Why not pay the market a visit to learn more about the region? And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also sign up for the traditional Saint-Martin feast in Porrentruy on 11th November – and join the “Metzgete” where the best of fresh pork is served with sauerkraut.

The “Juramarkt” opens tomorrow at 10am. More information and the sign-up sheet for the “Metzgete” (in German) can be found here: https://www.altemarkthalle.ch/angebot/juramarkt/