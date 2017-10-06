Bild: Keystone
Weekly Hint 93: Jura region delicacies in Markthalle

This Saturday, one of our neighbouring cantons will visit Markthalle again: The Jura market offers culinary delights and regional products.

It is harvest time, and seasonal produce is available everywhere. The Jura region of Switzerland joins these celebrations with its recurring market day at Markthalle – products from the French-speaking canton are sold there every first Saturday of the month. In autumn, this includes pumpkins, apples, special sausages, and lots of other delicacies. Why not pay the market a visit to learn more about the region? And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also sign up for the traditional Saint-Martin feast in Porrentruy on 11th November – and join the “Metzgete” where the best of fresh pork is served with sauerkraut. 

The “Juramarkt” opens tomorrow at 10am. More information and the sign-up sheet for the “Metzgete” (in German) can be found here: https://www.altemarkthalle.ch/angebot/juramarkt/ 