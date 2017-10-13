Weekly Hint 94: 1st Burger Festival Basel

There are various excellent burger restaurants in Basel – be it Valentino’s, Mel’s Bar & Diner or the mobile trailers of Mrs Burger, Meat and Greet, or any other place that offers a good classic American meal. Over the next few days, however, the centre of Basel’s burger scene will be at Altes Kraftwerk by the St. Jakob football stadium: After Zurich and Winterthur, Basel also celebrates its 1st Burger Festival with DJs, bars, and of course various stalls that may create your next favourite burger.

Basel’s Burger Festival begins today at 5pm and continues this Saturday and Sunday. More information (in German) can be found here.