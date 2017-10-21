Weekly Hint 95: Fairy Tales Festival in Münchenstein

Fairy tales are among the secret bedrock of civilisation. No matter when and where, children grew up with stories of good and evil, brave heroes and wicked sorcerers, lands that were far away and yet felt as if they were waiting just around the next corner. The Rudolf Steiner School in Münchenstein near Basel celebrates the variety and timelessness of fairy tales this weekend. Tales come to life as marionettes, as shadow puppets or on theatre stages. Book and market stalls, a costume bazar, and various refreshments turn the school hall into a fairy tale world for old and young.

The Fairy Tales Festival opens at Rudolf Steiner School in Münchenstein this Saturday, 21st October, at 1pm. More information (in German) can be found here: http://www.rssm.ch/veranstaltungen/maerchenfest/märchenfest-2017.html