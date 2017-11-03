Weekly Hint 96: “Our House” at Department of English

How does television influence our lives? In the new theatre production of the English-speaking Basel drama group “The Gay Beggars”, the challenges and pitfalls of modern media are addressed in a satirical manner. “Our House” by American playwright Theresa Rebeck presents us with a televised reality that is nearly indistinguishable from actual life. With clever use of a camera, the audience can watch both the actors on stage and a live feed of their performance on screen – more real than reality, one could say.

“Our House” celebrates its premiere this Saturday, 4th November, at 7.30pm at the university’s Department of English, Nadelberg 6. Further show dates, ticket reservations, and additional information can be found via this link: http://www.gaybeggars.ch