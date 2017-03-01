You want to survive Basler Fasnacht? Read this. Now. Seriously!

This is the international version (translated) of «Sie wollen die Basler Fasnacht überleben? Dann lesen Sie das jetzt. Ernsthaft.» As with everything concerning Basler Fasnacht, take it with a grain of salt.

Fasnacht is sacred. Period. Although it might sound like something you know from, say, your hometown or any trip to Brasil or Italy, where they call it Carnevale, Fasching, Fasnet, or whatever. But this is different. It’s Basler Fasnacht.

Suppose you don’t want to suffer the holy wrath of any given Fasnächtler – and we suppose you do, since their inner revenge will even outreach famous Montezuma’s –, firmly stick to our Seven Rules of Survival. You could, of course, read the nicely put words of the Fasnachts-Comité. Or work your way through some longish, tourist-oriented texts appearing on any travelling platform. But this – mark our words! – is the naked truth.

So get yourself ready for the ultimate barfi.ch-Survival Guide to the Basler Fasnacht.

1. Be strong. And stay away from the old town.

The Fasnächtler prefers to stay among the likes of his own. He does not wear his costume for a public show. We’d even dare to say: He does not dress up for fun. Yes, there is the Cortège on Monday and Wednesday. It’s the big parade, where any visitor will be welcome – to stand there and watch. After that, go home. Really. They just don’t like to see you around here. You’re standing in our way or even worse: You might be drunk and thus incapable of drinking up the atmosphere of this city. Maybe you thought, this would be a big party. You’re wrong. Turn around, go home. The Fasnächtler enjoys it all for himself. He would never need any outsiders who donate some feeble applause.

2. Well, you don’t listen, anyway. So rule number two: It’s just looking, no touching.

Sounds totally mundane and all, but it’s like in every ordinary museum: All looking, no touching. Keep your hands off everything colorful, funny, loud or big or anything else you’d really, really love to touch. The Fasnächtler does not like being touched. Yes, he might touch you, he might hug you, he might even fill your undies with Räppli made of paper, and give you rose or an orange after. But for you, it’s just fingers off! Plus, there’s no guarantee that whoever has breasts is a female, too. The Fasnächtler loves travesty. He might be a chauvinistic dimwit throughout all year, but during Fasnacht he throws himself gleefully in bras and women’s clothing. Don’t ask why. It’s just what it is.

3. No, really. Don’t ask why. It’s just what it is.

Just don’t ask anyone what he’s doing here. You won’t be getting any nice answer. Though if you’re English, there’s a slight chance they’ll at least try to explain a few things to you. If not, well, you won’t get any answers. Sadly, you’re an outsider, so you will never know. But no worries, just keep to one simple rule: I know that I know nothing. This will do the trick: Wear a Blaggedde, which is the emblem of Fasnacht. Don’t take any Räppli from the ground. Don’t throw any Räppli at Fasnächtler on the street – or for that, don’t throw anything around. Throwing is for Fasnächtler, not visitors.

4. A mask ist not a mask, it’s a Larve and the Larve is sacred.

Of course, Fasnacht has not much to do with military traditions except for the drums and the marching. In Basel, Fasnacht rather is something vaguely religious, some truly sacred event. It had just adapted elements of marching and glory. Therefore, the one who wears a Larve is sacred, too. Fasnächtler are the high priests of Frau Fasnacht, their allegory of pure bliss. They call it «die drey scheenschte Dääg», the three most beautiful days of the year. And here, beauty means nothing less than the sublime, a love performed with utmost dedication. So honor them, respect them, put the flashlight of your smartphone’s camera down, refrain from profane selfies, respekt the highly impaired sight that comes from eye slits too narrow to seriously see anything on the street. And stand back, if you don’t want to be railroaded by a huge Stammverein, get some hits from the Tambourmajor’s stick or have some drums banging around your legs – al involuntarily. Because, seriously, how could you have been so careless to not have registered the distinct tapping of the Vortrab on your shoulders?

5. Drink. Drink a lot. But don’t you dare to get mindlessly drunk!

As with every religion, there’s the element of breed and order that comes with Fasnacht, and an element of meditation and ascetisim. During Fasnacht, we drink. And we drink a lot. Beer after beer, for the Fasnächtler needs to stay hydrated and to fuel up to reach the desired state of ultimate bliss. Beer is imperative, as is white wine and the occasional Bleikügeli to keep it up. But beware! He who stumbles drunk and utterly wasted through our humble streets of Basel and forgets how to behave has no right to be among the stern Fasnächtler. This is not a party. We are neither in Germany nor in Lucerne. This is Basler Fasnacht. We revel, we enjoy, we adorn and let ourselves go. But as soon as they call for «Ystooh!» you’d better be going and not ordering your next beer.

6. Making friends is fine. But don’t even try to fraternize.

Respect. This is what the common Fasnächtler expects and deserves from any bystander. The Fasnächtler practiced all year, he might have worked for hours on end on his sweet little Grälleligranz with thousands of pearls and miles of chiffon. Thus Fasnacht is his highlight and not yours. Respect that. Don’t try to mingle with the real Fasnächtler. And don’t you dare to flirt with them. Whoever belongs to the guests shall not try to pander with the Fasnächtler. It would be useless, anyway. Because though you might be pretty close to a gigantic parade of a Stammverein, you are worlds apart from them. Only if you show the proper respect, maybe one of them might steal you a kiss. Maybe. By the way: What you do among yourselves is pretty irrelevant. Just don’t bother the Fasnächtler.

7. Follow these simple rules and you’ll survive

Fasnacht is beautiful. But it is worlds colliding, too: The utter tradition of serene Basler Fasnacht hitting fascinated people with no other attachment to Fasnacht than fascination and maybe the wish for a nice bit of partying. Of course, we like tourists as we like all visitors alike. Of course, we love to show our most beautiful time of the year to the whole world. And yet it’s a world of its own with rules of its own. So don’t mix up Basler Fasnacht with any other Carnival or Fasching you might now. Else, the mood of any Fasnächtler will darken even faster than the city on the start of Morgestraich.