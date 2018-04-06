Bild: Screenshot Login Office 365 / pixabay
Office 365: Störungen behoben

Aktuell kommt es bei Office 365 zu weltweiten Problemen beim Einloggen, die auch Teile der Schweiz betreffen und noch einige Stunden andauern könnten. Twitter-Usern zufolge ist das Problem nicht geografisch beschränkt, sondern betrifft Anwender weltweit.

+++UPDATE 13.55+++

Soeben wurde mitgeteilt, dass das Problem behoben wurde. Jedoch wird das Programm weiterhin beobachtet.

Stand 11.19

Auf Mobilgeräten funktioniert der Mailverkehr nach wie vor.

Microsoft selbst beschränkt das Problem auf die asiatisch-pazifische Region, Twitter-User berichten jedoch von globalen Ausfällen: