Office 365: Störungen behoben

+++UPDATE 13.55+++

Soeben wurde mitgeteilt, dass das Problem behoben wurde. Jedoch wird das Programm weiterhin beobachtet.

We've resolved the authentication issue that was preventing users from signing into the Office 365 service. We're monitoring the environment to validate that service is restored for all users. Please check MO133518 for more details. — Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) 6. April 2018

Stand 11.19

Auf Mobilgeräten funktioniert der Mailverkehr nach wie vor.

Microsoft selbst beschränkt das Problem auf die asiatisch-pazifische Region, Twitter-User berichten jedoch von globalen Ausfällen:

We're investigating reports of access issues in the Asia Pacific region. More details will be provided shortly. — Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) 6. April 2018

The issues are also affecting the UK. — Cube Technology (@CubeTech_IT) 6. April 2018

India too ... — Joseph Krupakar M (@joliving7) 6. April 2018

Africa also — Hanjo de Villiers (@Hanjodevilliers) 6. April 2018

Fixed that for you:



We are now investigating reports of access issues GLOBALLY. More details will be provided shortly. — James (@jmrose71) 6. April 2018