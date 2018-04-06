Office 365 gegenwärtig nicht erreichbar

Auf Mobilgeräten funktioniert der Mailverkehr nach wie vor.
Microsoft selbst beschränkt das Problem auf die asiatisch-pazifische Region, Twitter-User berichten jedoch von globalen Ausfällen:
We're investigating reports of access issues in the Asia Pacific region. More details will be provided shortly.— Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) 6. April 2018
The issues are also affecting the UK.— Cube Technology (@CubeTech_IT) 6. April 2018
India too ...— Joseph Krupakar M (@joliving7) 6. April 2018
Africa also— Hanjo de Villiers (@Hanjodevilliers) 6. April 2018
Fixed that for you:— James (@jmrose71) 6. April 2018
We are now investigating reports of access issues GLOBALLY. More details will be provided shortly.
We're analyzing diagnostic data to isolate the root cause of the Office 365 portal access issue. Admins check MO133518 for more details.— Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) 6. April 2018