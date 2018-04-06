Bild: Screenshot Login Office 365
  Aktualisiert am

Office 365 gegenwärtig nicht erreichbar

Aktuell kommt es bei Office 365 zu Problemen beim Einloggen. Twitter-Usern zufolge ist das Problem nicht geografisch beschränkt, sondern betrifft Anwender weltweit.

Auf Mobilgeräten funktioniert der Mailverkehr nach wie vor.

Microsoft selbst beschränkt das Problem auf die asiatisch-pazifische Region, Twitter-User berichten jedoch von globalen Ausfällen: