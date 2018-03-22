Tesla-CEO Elon Musk freut sich über Basler Polizei

Auf Twitter schreibt Elon Musk: «Die Schweizer Polizei ist klug. Elektrizität statt Diesel und Unterhaltung wird den Preisunterschied beim Kauf mehr als wettmachen. Plus, die Bösen werden sicher nicht entkommen. Das ist viel wert...» Insgesamt nimmt der Kanton rund eine Million Franken in die Finger um die neuen Fahrzeuge anzuschaffen.

The Swiss police are smart. Electricity vs diesel & maintenance more than make up for purchase price diff. Plus, the bad guys will def not escape. That's worth a lot ... https://t.co/fE6zmM8C3F