Tesla-CEO Elon Musk freut sich über Basler Polizei

Nachdem bekannt wurde, dass die Basler Polizei ihre Flotte auf Tesla-Fahrzeuge aufwertet, meldet sich nun auch der Erfinder zu Wort.

Auf Twitter schreibt Elon Musk: «Die Schweizer Polizei ist klug. Elektrizität statt Diesel und Unterhaltung wird den Preisunterschied beim Kauf mehr als wettmachen. Plus, die Bösen werden sicher nicht entkommen. Das ist viel wert...» Insgesamt nimmt der Kanton rund eine Million Franken in die Finger um die neuen Fahrzeuge anzuschaffen. 