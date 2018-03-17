Local News Summars of March, 17th

Number of e-bike accidents in Basel rose by 80 per cent last year

Basel has a problem with e-bikes. Not only the number of electronic bicycles on Basel’s streets increased last year – there are also many riders who are not in full control of their bikes. The result: More accidents.

You don’t need to pedal a lot to reach 25 km/h on a “slow” e-bike. This is a marked difference to normal bicycles, where you have to exert yourself far more to reach this speed. Many new e-bike riders overestimate their abilities, which can have dramatic consequences. Last year, the canton of Basel-Stadt reported 33 serious accidents involving “slow” e-bikes – vehicles for which no driver’s license is needed. This number of accidents marks an increase of more than 80 per cent compared to 2016, and signifies a rising tendency. Things need to change.

The Touring Club Schweiz (TCS) in Füllinsdorf offers special courses for new e-bike riders. Unfortunately, there is little interest in this course compared to the potential danger of the vehicles. “Last year, we had to cancel a few courses because there were not enough participants signed up for some of them. In the meantime, however, we always have about five new drivers per course,” a spokesperson for the TCS told barfi.ch.

An e-bike course from the TCS costs 120 Swiss francs and is cheaper for TCS members. In a closed obstacle course, basic manoeuvres are practiced, as an e-bike handles differently than a normal bicycle. The course takes four hours and is offered four times per year, led by trained instructors. However, it is not mandatory for e-bike riders to pass the course. To legally drive an e-bike, you only need to be 16 years old and wear a bicycle helmet when riding.

This is different from the “fast” e-bikes which can reach up to 35 km/h. Drivers of these bikes must have a license plate, mandatory liability insurance, and a driver’s licence category M – the same requirements as for a scooter. And rightfully so, since these regulations seem to help: In the statistics of Basel-Stadt, there was no significant increase in accidents involving “fast” e-bikes last year.

The numbers are clear. E-bike drivers of all categories should possess a driver’s licence or at least a training course certificate. Without practice, such “scooters” disguised as bicycles are a danger both to their drivers and to other people. The fact that there were far more accidents with the “slow” category of e-bikes in 2017 while the number of accidents involving “fast” e-bikes remained stable makes the matter only clearer. Once you have undergone proper training and gotten used to your new e-bike, however, this can be an excellent mode of transport.

Man threatened and robbed in Riehen

The police have launched an investigation after a man was threatened with a weapon and robbed at 6pm at Brunnwegli in Riehen on Wednesday.

Current criminal police investigations reveal that the 59-year-old had been walking through Brunnwegli towards Bahnhofstrasse when he was approached by two strangers. They threatened him with a weapon and asked him to hand over a bag with a large amount of money that he was carrying with him. The man handed over the bag, and the two men fled towards Wettsteinanlage. The victim reported the theft later that evening.

The police are looking for:

Unidentified man, 175-180 cm tall, white skin, normal stature, deep voice, who spoke High German with an accent, dishevelled appearance, upright stance, confident demeanour. He was wearing dark trousers and a dark jacket, a scarf around his face, and a dark woollen hat. Unidentified man, 185-195 cm tall, white skin, firm stature, undefined appearance, upright stance, confident demeanour. He was wearing dark jeans, a dark cap, and dark gloves.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is requested to get in touch with the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or by going to the nearest police station.

Lorry drives into hydrant: severe water damage near St Jakobshalle

A concert planned for tonight at the St Jakobshalle had to be cancelled after a lorry crashed into a water hydrant and flooded the venue.

According to a report by Ticketcorner, a water pipeline was damaged at the construction site near the St Jakobshalle when a lorry drove into a hydrant yesterday morning.

The hall was consequently flooded with so much water that the Music Show Scotland had to be cancelled. The show will be postponed, and all tickets remain valid. The organisers are currently looking for a new show date and will provide an update as soon as possible. The St Jakobshalle will also provide further information once it is available.