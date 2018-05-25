Local News Summary of May, 25th

New bike market opens at Barfüsserplatz this Saturday

A large bicycle market will be held on Saturday outside the velomaerkte.ch shop behind the Barfüsserkirche. Between 400 and 500 used bikes and as many new bikes are expected to be for sale.

The concept of the bike market is very simple: Following a short registration process, you can put your old bike up on the site and after it has been sold during the day, you can collect the money in the evening. Thanks to high demand, the sales ratio is at an impressive 90 per cent.

Prospective buyers will find a large variety of bicycles of all types and ages. Ranging from free bikes to super bikes, everything is on offer, with the most being affordable and good second-hand bikes. But even those who prefer a new bike have a good chance of success: the new bicycles, whose prices have already been reduced, are available on the market with an additional discount of ten per cent. Free test rides are also on offer.

If you want to profit as much as possible from the selection of bikes, it is best to arrive as soon as the door opens at 11am this Saturday, because bikes are sold very quickly.

Sale: 11am to 6pm

Bike registration: 9am to 12pm

Cashing-in: 3pm to 6.15pm

An ambulance for 1,200 francs: Baslers have to pay for transport themselves - regardless of the accident

An emergency situation can become expensive very quickly - because the ambulance service will not transport anyone for free. And the reason for the transfer does not matter. Basel’s paramedics are legally obliged to take patients to the hospital for further examination.

For Stefan K, one evening last summer turned out to be very expensive. He had been enjoying a fun evening, and the atmosphere in a Kleinbasel restaurant had probably become a bit too merry. An after-work drink turned into a longer story on that Friday evening. Stefan K. had ordered round after round at the bar for him and his new friend, Sophie. The beer was flowing freely, followed by Jägermeister shots – and in the end, Stefan K. had a problem standing up and fell over in front of the restaurant.

An ambulance was called, the 45-year-old landed in hospital with a slight head injury and circulatory problems. The engineer has not touched a drop of alcohol since then. But there was another nasty surprise to come. A few months after this incident, when the an ambulance crew from the rescue service had taken him to the hospital, he received an invoice from the Cantonal Health Department for more than 1,200 francs. There was even a meticulous list, giving details of the exact work the paramedics had carried out during the call-out.

Rescue is obligatory

Saving lives is obligatory: paramedics, for example, have no legal choice. Even in the case of a minor case such as Stefan K.'s accident, there cannot be any comprehensive medical clarification at the scene and therefore, the patient must be taken to hospital. And that's not very cheap. In Basel-Stadt, a basis of 720 francs, which has been in force since 2016, will be charged. In addition, there are additional charges for time and kilometres taken. An emergency situation becomes even more expensive if an emergency doctor is present: they cost 50 francs per 15 minutes.

One resident, 42-year-old Melanie, has had epileptic seizures since she was a small child. Whenever she experiences a small seizure, she loses control and does not know what she is doing. She says that she once wanted to visit her brother in St. Johann and suddenly came to her senses at Tellplatz. She does not remember what she did in the meantime. «Bigger» seizures have become rare for Melanie. But she remembers having an epilepsy attack in a supermarket and severely injuring herself in a fall. She hit her head and was wounded. She still has a small scar under her brown hair. Melanie said that she was lucky: By this, she means that she was able to go to the emergency unit herself after the attack. «I put on a baseball cap and took the tram to the hospital.» Melanie was less concerned about her health than about the high costs for the ambulance. Unlike the engineer, as a welfare recipient, she simply cannot afford the 720 francs for the ambulance trip.

Expensive emergency operations

As far as ambulance services are concerned, cantonalism rules in Switzerland. This means it is most expensive to be taken to a hospital in St Gallen, a Federal Government report shows. An emergency operation in Eastern Switzerland costs over 1,400 francs. The half-cantons of Basel-Stadt and Baselland are at the bottom of the list for once with their fees of around 700 francs each.

But even so, the costs are not covered by basic health insurance. Even health experts do not understand why additional insurance is needed to travel in an ambulance and not having to pay the fee. The association for rescue services (IVR), for example, is calling for a change in the law, which is more than 20 years old.

Georges Vittoz, a representative of the IVR, told Swissinfo: «The current legal provisions are completely out of date.» Over the years, ambulance training has become more and more professional, it was added. It takes 5,800 hours to complete, and response times of 15 minutes in an emergency are the norm these days.

Mr Vittoz said the problem was mostly due to the fact that ambulance operating costs are not covered by the community as the are with fire brigades or the police, but by health insurance companies and patients instead. It remains to be seen whether the 96 rescue organisations with their 2,500 paramedics and 1,200 operations per day will be included in basic health insurance and whether the tariff will be harmonised in two years' time. Until that date, theFederal Office of Public Health will prepare a proposal.

Designed by pupils: The Basel Language Tram

Pupils at the «Ecole primaire de Bourgfelden» and the Wasgenring primary school have designed a BVB tram as part of a student exchange programme. Today, the new language tram officially entered service on the public transport network with an opening ceremony.

Line 3 of Basel’s Transport Services (BVB) has now been running across the border into France for three months. The pupils of the Wasgenring primary school and the «Ecole primaire de Bourgfelden» took this success as an opportunity to create a common language tram. The tram was inaugurated yesterday.

A total of 180 pupils from both primary schools got off the new language tram at 10.15am at Aeschenplatz to present their work and to celebrate together. A bilingual «Drämmli» song was composed especially for this occasion. The smiling children sang to the melody of DJ Ötzi's song «Ein Stern».

But not only the children were full of joy. The adults involved were also enthusiastic and proud. For Stefan Schaffner, head of market and network at BVB, the language tram is a symbol of «cross-border cooperation in the tri-border region of Basel». Patricia Hacker, headmistress of the Wasgenring primary school, said there was a «climax of cooperation between the two schools». They have for years been linked to partner projects.

In March, the children met for an exchange in the Wasgenring school building. «There was a lot of creative work on the subject of language. That week was a lot of fun and an educational experience for all the children. I hope that the language tram will offer passengers a lot of pleasure», says Martine Speich, principal of the «Ecole primaire de Bourgfelden».

Passengers travelling with the language tram can listen to poems, jokes, and songs recited by the classes via QR codes on posters that have been put up within the tram.