Weekly Hint 120: 12th Basel Expat Expo

Basel is Switzerland’s biggest expat city. Therefore, it is little wonder that the Basel Expat Expo is returning to the Congress Center once again. This Sunday, 27th May, 80 exhibitors from all over Switzerland present their goods and services to visitors. Whether British cheese, Scottish whisky, or American bagels - the food is as cosmopolitan as the entertainment programme!

Basel’s 12th Expat Expo is open this Sunday, 27th May, from 11am to 5pm. More information is available here: https://www.expat-expo.info/basel