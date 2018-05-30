Local News Summary of May, 30th

Pedestrian injured in hit and run

The traffic police in Basel are looking for people who may have witnessed a hit and run accident in which a pedestrian suffered multiple injuries.

The incident happened at 9.55am on Monday morning as the pedestrian was walking on a zebra crossing in St-Alban-Graben. The woman was near to the Zschokke fountain when she was hit by a car which was heading in the direction of the Kunstmuseum from the tram stop.

The woman suffered multiple injuries from the collision and a subsequent fall to the ground. The car driver left the scene without stopping to provide assistance to the victim. Due to her injuries, the woman was taken to the emergency unit at the University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who can provide information about this incident is asked to contact Basel’s traffic police.

Dr Fabian Meienberg to take over as manager of the endocrinology and diabetology at Baselland cantonal hospital

Dr Fabian Meienberg, one of the region’s most well-known and connected specialists in endocrinology and diabetology, is to take over the overall management of these two departments at Baselland’s cantonal hospital.

In the course of the overall restructuring of the Medicine University Clinic at the hospital (KSBL), the endocrinology and diabetology departments will also be taken under new general management, that the Endodiab – Diabetes - and Hormopraxis Liestal is also mandated under.

Dr Meienberg studied medicine at Basel University, the Université Pitié-Salpêtrière in Paris and at the universities of Glasgow and Aberdeen in Scotland. He graduated in Basel in 2002. He studied as a specialist for internal medicine in 2007 and then as specialist in Endocrinology und Diabetology in 2009. He has spent the majority of his training period in the region, as well as spending some time at the Department of Endocrinology & Metabolic Medicine, at London’s Imperial College.

Over the last nine years, he has also worked in the department of Endocrinology und Diabetology, where he was responsible for setting up consultation hours for patients with a range of clinical symptoms under the care of his department. Among other things, he was also responsible for the creating a multi-disciplinary obesity and thyroid consultation programme. Especially important to him is the inter-professional cooperation with others and the training of younger colleagues. Alongside in-house training courses, he also gave regular lectures at the University of Basel, where he held lectures and group lessons under the theme of «Endokrine System» (gland system).

At the Baselland cantonal hospital, Dr Meienberg will work with a competent and experienced team in the extensive care of patients with Diabetes mellitus, thyroid problems, obesity, and other endocrinological illnesses.

Basler gets a triple in the sixth Made in GSA Mixology Competition

As with every year, the Made in the GSA Competition focuses on three key criteria areas: a recipe based on regional products, a performance that looks into the history and passion of the candidate, and the background story of the drink.

On Monday, the eleven finalists – chosen from many candidates who submitted a total of 171 recipes – stood on the testing stage at the Gekkos Bar in Frankfurt. Once again, this included someone from Basel: Martin Bornemann convinced the jury with his Longdrink, «Aureum» and reached first place in all three categories. He was crowned the winner of the Made in the GSA Competition 2018.

This year, the participants could choose their ingredients for their own creations from 101 products and 47 producers from Germany, Austria, South Tirol, and Switzerland. In total, the finalists each had 11 minutes to mix their drinks and explain the history behind them.

Helmut Adam, editor from Mixology – Magazine for Bar Culture – modernised and provided commentary for this year’s live final competition. «The desire for regionality and the feeling for a piece of home characterises our society and also strengthens bar culture. Through these trends, the number and the quality of regional products grows, allowing bar tenders in the German speaking countries to produce their creations with more and more variety in connection to the regions they come from.»

Martin Bornemann had demonstrated courage with the choice of his long drinks and could, for the first time in the history of the competition, as well as the main win, also clear up in the special «Lemonade and Filler» as well as «Vermouth and Liquor» categories. «We are delighted that the participants and many bartenders in the German speaking countries can bring the thoughts of their regions further afield. The quality of the competitors this year reached yet another level. This is in terms of the technique, accuracy or the presentation», Mr Adam said.

Aureum: This long drink unites merchants' culture and enjoyment

Martin Bornemann brings the triple win back to Switzerland. The Berliner by origin combines Appenzeller Alpenbitter, the fruit brandy Humbel Cherry XK, a liquor on a rum basis (Falernum The Seventh Sense), and Swiss Mountain Spring Dry Tonic.

«Ever since starting working in bars 14 years ago, mixology has been a true companion. It means a lot to me to present my drink to such a renowned panel of judges. My goal has always been to win in a special category, but I couldn't have dreamt of taking all three victories at once», Mr Bornemann, who works at WERK 8 in Basel, said.

He will not just join the Athens Bar Show 2018 in Greece but with his special additional prizes he also was rewarded with a series of «Hommage Comete» glasses by Schott Zwiesel for his home bar. He was also awarded a high-priced «Bar Bag» made of leather from Jende Industries, which is not regularly available in Germany, with an exclusive Made in GSA-imprint.

The Aureum recipe

4cl Appenzeller Alpenbitter

2cl Humbel Cherry XK

2cl Falernum The Seventh Sense

2cl fresh lemon juice

7cl Swiss Mountain Spring Dry Tonic

Garnish: 1 branch peppermint

Preparation

Shake all ingredients except the tonic with ice cubes. In a cooled Highball glass, half filled with ice cubes, drain it twice. Fill up with tonic and carefully stir it twice or three times. Now fill the glass to the brim with ice cubes and perfume the rim of the glass with a little peppermint (strike it lightly) and then place the peppermint branch as a decoration in the drink.