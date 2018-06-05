Local News Summary of June, 5th

Miocar brake fluid recalled by Migros

Migros and the Swiss Council for Accident for Accident Prevention have recalled some tins of Miocar brake fluid which contain the wrong material and can potentially cause a vehicle's brakes to be faulty.

Which danger can be caused by the products?

An investigation has found that some of the 250ml bottles of the Miocar brake fluid could contain the wrong ingredients. If a vehicle has been filled with this fluid, there is a risk that it can impact on breaking manoeuvres. Accidents cannot be ruled out.

Which products are affected?

Miocar brake fluid in 250ml tins with the article number 620807200000, sold after 16 November 2017 for 5.50 CHF, is affected.

Customers who bought the break fluid before 16th November 2017 can still use it for their vehicles.

What should customers do?

Customers who have bought but not yet used the break fluid can bring it back to a Migros shop in exchange for a refund.

Customers who have already put this fluid into their vehicles are asked to drive carefully to their nearest garage where the brake fluid can be changed. The cost of this will be refunded if a receipt is provided.

Major damage in lorry incident

A car and two houses were damaged on Monday morning when a lorry rolled after being parked on a hill.

The accident happened at 10am at Ischlagweg in Gelterkinden shortly after the 32-year-old driver had parked the lorry, which was carrying a rubbish container. For reasons which are unclear, the lorry began to roll down the hill, colliding first with a parked car. It then scraped a distance of 10 metres along a house, before hitting a hedge and then a pillar on the front porch of a second property. It came to a halt in the hallway of the house.

Nobody was injured but there was major damage caused to the car and two houses.

Basler ecologists announced the first nature protection area in Switzerland

At first glance, «Rheinhalde» looks just like a pile of stones, just like many others along the Rhine. But this impression is incorrect: the stones are the first «official» nature protection area of Switzerland.

Today's MPs had not yet even been born in the time when Baslers were already keen ecologists. In 1913, the government placed a 1.6km-long area of riverbank between Schwarzwaldbrücke and German border at Hörnli under protection. The decision was made by a staunch middle-class party. The liberal-conservative party had a clear majority in the government, and insisted that the «official» protection zone should be put in place to protect biodiversity in the area. At first sight it is not easy to understand why exactly these stones at the banks of the Rhine especially must be protected. But the explanation is at hand: in this area, as many as 485 different species are crawling around.

Ancient beetle causes dispute

The protection act was a result of the realisation that on, in, and under the stones, an ecosystem, featuring certain warm-loving plant and «thermophile» organisms, had developed. In 2007, the discovery of curculionidae beetle was in the news. This bug is said to be the first ever Basler and stems from times before the ice age. This means that this bug has lived for more than two million years in the region. This blind bug, which lives 40cm underground, caused a dispute over whether it was possible at all that it stems from the tertiary era. The Rhine banks have been renovated several times over the last 10'000 years, according to biologists at the University of Basel. According to this, the «dry and warm character» of the place only developed recently. It therefore apparently not possible to talk about a «consistency of habitat».

Lichens and Ophrys apifera

Biologists argue that the curculionidae could have drifted to the area on the wind or have been brought in from the Mediterranean on grapevines to the gardens nearby. So it remains unclear whether the bug is really the oldest Basler. An inventory carried out by the city gardeners in 2011 showed that the nature protection areas in the city are often along the railway tracks or walls along the Rhine. Rare lichens thrive here. To the naked eye they look more like dry weed, however, biologically, they are of great value. On the 37 square kilometres of Basel-Stadt are eleven protected areas. Most of them are in Riehen. Rare and protected plants and animal life also exist near St. Johann train station. The inventory also lists lichens, and also ophrys apifera. On page 60, the Glaucopsyche alexis can be discovered. Finally a lepidopteran, one might think! But actually it's a butterfly. And that's something completely different.

Whatever: The nature protection inventory was made under the term of Mr Wessels. And even if nature in the city is not spectacular, we still can be proud somewhat of the first nature protection area of Switzerland. Parking spaces do not always have to take priority.