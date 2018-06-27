Local News Summary of June, 27th

Going on summer holidays with your children can be problematic at EuroAirport

Even though everything may be perfectly planned, a single missing document from the parent who is not travelling with their child can have fatal consequences for your holidays. If the mother travels alone because the father is unable to do so, she needs his written consent – and vice versa. The name written down in the passport is also of great importance.

Daddy is on his way to Munich with his little girl at Basel’s EuroAirport. A visit to the «Deutsches Museum» is her birthday present. Mommy stays home to look after her siblings. The journey has been planned for a long time, and everything is ready. But already at the check-in, everything is comes to a halt. The border patrol won't allow them to take off. A document from the mother is missing, confirming that she agrees to the trip. She can be reached by phone, confirms the correctness of this journey, and even sends it shortly afterwards by text message via her mobile phone. But this is not enough. The security staff requires a written authorisation, or an e-mail with a copy of the passport or ID sent in advance. However, the airport ground staff show some leniency and not everyone needs to be checked in every case. The plane leaves with a delay, but the girl and her dad are on it. Still, there is a good chance that entire summer holidays will be cancelled under similar circumstances.

Declaration of consent required, but an official template is not available

What sounds incredible has been the rule for four years now – and it is a serious matter. Airlines and the border police are obliged to ensure that there are no abducted children among their passengers. Again and again, various parents from abroad who are not or no longer the legal guardians have abducted their child to his or her former home on the pretext of a holiday trip. Especially now, during the summer holiday season, the danger of such crimes happening is especially big. It is therefore by no means certain that you can get through security with a confirmation via e-mail, especially with specific destinations.

Both the airlines and the official control personnel of Basel’s EuroAirport can insist on a written power of attorney with an original signature. Also, passengers are not legally obliged to carry the documents on themselves, but without this «declaration of consent», the gate often remains closed.

However, a successful departure is still no guarantee for entrance at the destination. «Many countries, especially in Central and Southern America, require the written consent of parents who are not travelling with them», says Stefan von Below, media spokesman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, to various media. Nevertheless, these regulations are not well-known, which repeatedly leads to big discussions and disappointments at the check-in counter.

Beware of different parent surnames

Caution is advised: The aforementioned conditions are enforced particularly strictly if small children do not have the same surname as their fathers or mothers who accompany them individually, which has been the case more frequently in the past few years. In such cases, the difference in name must be recorded by power of attorney in the passport of the parent that is not accompanying the child on its travels. This sounds and indeed is complicated, because there is no standard form.

The obvious reason for the stricter controls is the introduction of the law of custody of fathers and mothers as of 1st July 2014. What needs to be taken into account, however, is that kidnappings can be prevented in this manner. «Such controls are annoying, but abductions can be prevented that way – and the numbers have been increasing in Switzerland as well», Rolf Widmer, president of the international social service, was quoted in the «Landbote» newspaper.

If you plan to travel during the summer holidays with a small child who does not bear your name, it is definitely advisable to carry a power of attorney with you. You can find a template here.

Children can soon play while their parents go shopping in downtown Basel

Basel’s transport department and Pro Innerstadt will introduce an innovative and new range of games in September. At three locations, children can pass the time while their parents are shopping or having coffee.

It remains a mystery so far. The responsible authorities do not yet want to show too much to the public. But one thing is certain: Starting in September, there will be a new range of games in Basel’s inner city at three locations. «We would like to offer a mixture of playing equipment, game chests, and seating opportunities in the city centre», Daniel Hofer, media spokesman of the transport department of Basel-Stadt, states. «What exactly that will look like is still a surprise. The idea is that small children up to the age of eight will have places to play in the city centre.» On Rümelinsplatz, in front of the Clarakirche and in front of Kaserne, the new free playground offer for the little ones will be made available. These are places where children can play in protected spaces.

Much more than just one slide

So far, the offer for children in Basel’s inner city is more than poor. There is no playground where the little ones can have some fun while their parents are shopping. «We realized that this needed to be changed», Mathias F. Böhm, managing director of Pro Innerstadt Basel, says. Many requests about a possible playground in the inner city were received. So many, in fact, that Pro Innerstadt has developed a unique concept with the canton. «It's not a standard solution», Mr Böhm states happily. «I'm sure that there won’t be just be a slide for the children to play on.» The concept has existed for a long time, and the departments involved have been planning and implementing it for quite a while now. But Pro Innerstadt, who had the most ideas, wouldn't provide further details on what the offer will exactly look like.

In operation as of this September

The playgrounds will be open as of this September. Then, as summer draws to a close, the days will become shorter. «Timing was of secondary importance to us», Mathias F. Böhm states. «We have developed something new. In addition, the autumn weeks have been almost more beautiful than the summer in recent years.» The planned installations will remain standing for three to five years at least. But they will only be open if the restaurants offer outdoor seating. This has little to do with the warmer temperatures, but rather with the fact that the playgrounds are not officially maintained. «A local patron, for example a restaurant proprietor or a shopkeeper, will collect the toys every day and closes the box», Daniel Hofer explains. Pro Innerstadt is looking for sponsors.

In the past, Basel's inner city attracted particular attention due to the disappearance of shops. Maybe some playgrounds for the little ones will bring their parents back to the city.