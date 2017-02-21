Local News Summary of February, 21st

New home for maltreated Marabu sculpture in Hölstein

For a long time it was maltreated by people at random, but now it will get a new home: The Marabu sculpture in Hölstein can hope for a more comfortable life in the future…

Until recently, the „Marabu“ sculpture by Fritz Bürgin (1917-2003) has been part of the surroundings of the Holde school. The bird, made out of limestone from Laufen, landed in Hölstein around fifty years ago and since then has been a feature around the school pond. However, over the last few years the Marabu had been mistreated again and again. On several occasions he had his head chopped off and he has shared the fate of many other plastic sculptures left in public spaces. So far the damage has been more or less repaired, but what has been missing for a long time is the end of his beak. Now the Marabu has found a safer nest, presumably forever, near the village council. Here the bird will be given back its dignity and, thanks to special lighting, it will even glow at night.

Roger Federer’s visit on Wenceslas Square in Prague

Basel-born tennis ace Roger Federer is in Prague where he is busy promoting the Laver Cup at Wenceslas Square ahead of the competition later this year. Federer said that the Laver Cup, a competition between the best tennis players in teams from around the world, will be tough and “not an exhibition”. The tournament will take place from 22 to 24 September in Prague. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have already given their approval to the European team. Federer also plays a main role behind the scenes of The Laver Cup. The agency which organises the tournament, Team8, is owned by Federer. The competition is also operated by his manager, Tony Godsick.

University of Basel applies for Switzerland’s oldest nuclear reactor to be decommissioned

The oldest experimental nuclear reactor in Switzerland should be formally decommissioned after it was switched off in 2013. Scientists at the university of Basel on Monday announced that they have officially lodged an application for the process to the Federal Government. The application concerns procedures and protection measurements involved in the process. The Department of Physics of the university ran an experimental reactor called “AGN-211-P” between 1959 and 2013. However, experimental nuclear physics is no longer a focus for research and the unit must give space to new buildings. According to a press release issued by the university, around ten barrels each containing 200 liters of weak radioactive nuclear waste still have to be dealt with, which are „exclusively in ligated form”. The uni expects the Federal Government to accept its application by the end of 2018, with the decommission expected to be finished by 2020. The uranium used in the research reactor was returned to the USA in 2015, from where the reactor originated. The uranium could have been used to make a bomb – although much more than the two kilograms which were stored in Basel would have been needed. The Basel government had put aside ten million Swiss francs for the decommissioning works. The canton is covering the expenses alone as the reactor had been installed at a time when the university had been financed solely by Basel-Stadt – today the canton Baselland is also a sponsor. The reactor had kept cantonal politicians busy: When members of parliament asked about the safety of the aging plant in 2011, the government answered that the reactor was a zero energy reactor with a maximum performance of two kilowatts – which would correspond to the performance of an immersion heater.

Recommendations of the police regarding upcoming Baselland Fasnacht

The Fasnacht activities across Baselland will start in a couple of days and the police have issued some advice to the public about potential dangers over the next two weeks. The festivities kick off on Thursday (23 February) with the so-called Herrenfasnacht which takes place mostly in the lower part of the canton (districts of Arlesheim and Laufen) and in the neighbouring Dorneck-Thierstein district (canton Solothurn) with diverse Fasnachts parades this coming weekend. The activities in the middle and upper part of the canton, the “Bauernfasnacht” – will take place on Saturday, 4 March.

The police advise that the public should follow these hints:

Use public transport

Nominate a sober driver before going to the events

Beware of pickpockets

Beware of fire at Chienbäse in Liestal

The police also urge the public to be aware of their alcohol consumption and keep in mind the phrase: „Who drives, doesn’t drink – who drinks, doesn’t drive!“ Baselland police also recommend that people attending the events should use public transport wherever possible or car-share to reduce difficulties in finding parking spaces. They also said that the public should beware of pickpockets during the parades and at other events. Cliques (bands) should not leave their masks or instruments unattended. All cases of theft should be reported to the police immediately. The police also warn of an increased danger from open fires during Fasnacht because of certain customs. The Chienbäse parade in Liestal on 5 March includes torch parades and other Fasnacht fires, which may cause sparks to fly near to the crowds. Spectators should avoid wearing flammable material and follow any advice given by the police on the day.