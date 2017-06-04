Local News Summary of June, 4th

FC Basel ends season with a perfect night at Joggeli

The final game of the season could have not been any better for the FC Basel. The team's victory against the FC St. Gallen (4:1) was the icing on the top of the FCB celebration in Joggeli.

The evening started with the farewells given by president Bernhard Heusler for coach Urs Fischer, assistant coach Markus Hoffmann, and player Marc Janko. The short farewell was fitting for coach Urs Fischer. Just 15 minutes later, the game began.

In the 14th minute, Seydou Doumbia scored the first goal and became top scorer of the football league. In the 25th minute, Danijel Aleksic equalised. Renato Steffen scored a second goal for Basel in the 58th minute and Doumbia scored once again for Basel in the 87th minute. Marc Janko gave a last present to the crowd when he scored a goal just after he was brought into the game, taking the final result to 4:1. More than 30,000 fans filled the stadium.

Thanks to the 4:1 win against St. Gallen, the Basel champions broke two records with 86 points and 92 scores in the season of the super league. As a result the double winners have improved their record from 2004 by one point, and also broken their own record of 90 goals set in 2010.

With his goals 19 and 20 in the last game under president Bernhard Heusler, sports director Georg Heitz, and coach Urs Fischer, it is the third time Seydou Doumbia has become the top scorer in the Super League; the only player to do so.

The sensation came in the 70th minute: The fans from the Muttenzerkurve flooded the pitch in jubilation to say a massive “Thank you” to president Bernhard Heusler who will resign after this season. The impressive march by the fans of Muttenzerkurve onto the pitch towards the coaches' bank can be seen here in the video.

The goodbye present by the fans to the president was a giant FCB-flag.

The next surprise came after the final whistle: Many past FCB-heroes from the Heusler era appeared: Christian Jimenez, Julio Hernán Rossi, and captain Matias Delgado were once again reunited on the pitch, also the Yakin-brothers, Beni Huggel, and Marco Streller gave Bernhard Heusler the compliment.

The next big surprise was FCB-fan Roger Federer who was in the stadium and also bid farewell to the FCB-president. “This moment is only for Bernhard Heusler,” said the tennis professional when the Muttenzerkurve fans sang a song in his honour. “It was very important to me to be present this evening,” Federer said after the laudation.

Fire fighters called to burning vehicle in a garage in Münchenstein

A large amount of damage was caused after a car caught fire at a garage in a block of flats in Münchenstein on Friday night.

The fire brigade received a call at around 6.15pm that a car in a private double garage in Oberwilerstrasse was ablaze.

A crew of fire fighters arrived quickly on the scene and extinguished the flames but were unable to save the vehicle, which was completely destroyed. The façade of the building was also damaged. Nobody was injured.

The reason for the fire remains unclear and is being investigated by a specialist team within the Baselland police. Currently a technical reason for the fire is assumed.