Weekly Hint 80: Flea market in Matthäus district

We all have things stored in our homes that we do not need or want any longer. What better opportunity to get rid of these old or unnecessary items than by selling them right in front of your door? This Sunday, 11th June, the Verein Stadtprojekt and OK Matthäus organise a flea market across the entire Matthäus district of Basel. Stalls will be open in every street, every garden, and every backyard. Food and drink as well as an unplugged concert by Lorenz Gabriel Aenis are also part of the program.

The Matthäus flea market is open on 11th June from 10am to 5pm. You can still register to participate and find the latest updates under this link.