Local News Summary of August, 19th

Police stations in Baselland will be closed despite petition

The network of police stations in Baselland is to be reduced as planned. The government of Baselland does not see any reason to reconsider the decision it made in November last year, the government wrote in response to the petition "hands off our police stations". The petition had called for all police stations under threat of closure, to be kept open.

The idea to close seven small stations was made as part of a reorganisation plan. The police planned to increase security by putting on significantly more patrols. In the end, a final decision was made to close six: Aesch, Arlesheim, Münchenstein, Birsfelden, Bubendorf, and Gelterkinden. Waldenburg remains open for regional political reasons. It is the only station in the district and the furthest away from the nearest police station.

Arlesheim police station for security assistants

Police security assistants (PSiA) will be moved to the police station in Arlesheim, so that the PSiA can provide services to the nearby prison.

Highest aim is security

The police say six fewer stations will mean 18 per cent more patrols, which means officers can arrive quicker to emergencies. The entire canton should benefit from this, they said. Also, thanks to better mobility, the police say they can react better to burglars who move around, committing offenses in different areas. The police say the increase in patrols already in place has been a success: the number of burglaries decreased last year by 13 per cent, following a drop of 30 per cent in 2015.

Fire in the cellar at Gasthof zum Goldenen Sternen in Basel

The police are looking for witnesses after a fire broke out in the Gasthof zum Goldenen Sternen on Thursday afternoon. The restaurant remains closed.

According to early investigations by the criminal police of the prosecution, an employee of the restaurant, in St Alban-Rheinweg, called the emergency services at around 5.30pm after he smelled smoke.

The fire fighters of Rettung Basel-Stadt extinguished the fire, which had obviously broken out in the laundry in the hotel's cellar.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear and is subject to an investigation by the criminal police of the prosecution.

Anyone who can provide more information is asked to contact the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt, on 061 267 71 11 or at the nearest police station.

Apartment vacancy rate in both Basel increases for the third time

The situation of the housing market in the region of Basel has eased slightly once again. The vacancy rate rose for the third time consecutively – in Basel-Stadt from 0.4 to 0.5 per cent, and in Baselland from 0.5 to 0.6 per cent.

This development was a result of the construction of apartment buildings: In both Basel more vacant apartments entered the market than were needed by the growth in population, the office for statistics of the canton Basel-Stadt said on Friday.

In the canton of Basel-Stadt, there were 546 apartments available on 1 June – 94 more than last year. In the canton of Baselland, the number of vacant flats rose by 164 to 809.

The rates 0.5 and 0.6 per cent in both Basel cantons is still significantly lower than the national average. In 2016, the national rate was 1.3 per cent. A more up-to-date rate is not yet available.

There was also an increase of vacant business premises. The vacancy rate of business premises rose within one year from 288'000 to 358'656 square metres. The highest rate so far from 2012 was surpassed by around 2000 square metres. A 30 per cent share of the vacant business premises was in Basel-Stadt, with 70 per cent in Baselland.