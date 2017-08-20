Local News Summary of August, 20th

Train evacuated in Riehen after storm

Around 200 passengers on a train travelling between Lörrach and Basel were stranded for hours during a storm on Friday evening.

The S-Bahn train came to a halt between Wasserstelzen and the Niederholz train stop in Riehen after a tree branch fell and damaged overhead wires.

Shortly after the emergency call was received, the voluntary fire brigade of Basel-Stadt, supported by the professional fire brigade of Rettung Basel-Stadt, arrived at the scene. However, the evacuation of the train had to wait for three and a half hours until the weather conditions had improved.

In the meantime, the fire fighters provided passengers with drinks and secured fresh air within the train. The cantonal police Basel-Stadt, the ambulance service of Rettung Basel-Stadt, and specialists from the rail companies Deutsche Bahn and SBB were also involved.

Falling branch injures 68-year-old man

The storm also blew away fences at construction sites, portable toilets, and bicycles, and ripped branches from trees. A 68-year-old man was injured by a falling branch at Lothringerstrasse and had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The operation centres of the fire brigade and the cantonal police Basel-Stadt registered around 100 emergency calls between 6pm and 8pm, which were all connected to the storm.

Beat on the Street: Basel knows how to party one week after the Street Parade in Zurich

Those who missed the Street Parade in Zurich had a chance to make up for it on Saturday – not in the same way, not as big, but just as good: The local version of the electro parade Beat on the Street made many people dance on the streets.

It started with a protest

Around 100 people gathered in the streets of Basel in 1995 to protest against the French nuclear bomb testings on the coral reefs in Polynesia. The political event, named Jungle Street Groove, became a fixed point in the calendar for hedonists over the next few years – and it has remained in place today. Every year up to 10 thousand people attend the Jungle Street Groove.

Always a highlight at the event is the passing under the Mittlere Brücke. Just after seeing the blue sky, revellers find themselves in a dingy party temple for about 10 minutes. Picture by Jonas Egli.

Nuclear Fission

More than two decades after the nuclear tests, the earth in Basel quakes more than ever. To be exact: Every second year. Since what was once one, became split in two.

In 2005, the organisers of Jungle Street Groove began to disagree, and a small group split off which called itself Beat on the Street. To avoid organisational and legal problems, the two events alternated annually and therefore peace could be restored. Both event organisers confirmed that there was a friendly co-existence.

Jesse Rufle, who himself took part in the Jungle Street Groove for more than a decade, is happy about how well it works. It was him who ignited the split, but he said he still carries both events in his heart. This is with good reason, since if one event performs badly this has an influence on the sibling event.

For Rufle and the organisers of Beat on the Street, the split was necessary; there were different goals and concepts, and the split was a measurement to contain peace. It shows that not all separations have to end in a war of roses. Alain Szerdahelyi, president of Jungle Street Groove, also confirmed that there was no «bad blood» because of it. For the people who attend both, the difference is small anyway.

Illumination from the loudspeakers. So it worked on the Jungle Street Groove last year, and so it would work this year at Beat on the Street. Picture by Jonas Egli.

Basic concept

Just as with all music parades, the Basler events are based on slow moving vehicles pumping out bass in the streets, and the willing party people following it, dancing in their light clothes. Ears to the front, hands in the air, hair freshly styled by the loudspeaker towers, it can be so simple. Apparently a modern city needs this expression of freedom: One year before the Basler event had started, Zurich tried to ban its well-established parade. It didn't go that far; the ban demanded by the then head of the communal police department, Robert Neukomm, faced resistance at all sides. The city, both left and right wing, got together to support the summery outing of the feather boa. This case has surely given wings to the local scene as well.

Worship instead of nip things in the bud

What earmarks both Beat on the Street and the original Jungle Street Groove is not just the private atmosphere but also the musical programme which makes the two events unique. The original concept, which gave the street parties their names, has mostly even if not exclusively been kept alive - Drum and Base and Jungle. One basic element of this (and many other) music styles is the «Amen Break», a short drum sequence from a song by the Winstons in 1969. Those who were in the city on Saturday would have heard this many times. The inventors of this break did not know about their popularity for a long time, and it was only in 2015 that 25'000 dollars was collected via crowd funding for one of the inventors. It is a small payback for one of the most-played samples of all time.

New «Pleasure Garden» handed over to Basel by member of government Conradin Cramer

One of the oldest botanical gardens in Europe, located at Rheinsprung near the old university building, has been handed over to the public by member of government Conradin Cramer. A new pavilion and a pleasure garden is now open to the public.

The historical terraced garden was one of the first botanical gardens north of the Alps when it was established in 1589. Over the centuries it was redesigned by many users. In its last stage, Rheinsprung was a hidden and wild fallow land. After the former gardener Karl Schlecht had passed on parts of his assets to the city in 2005 - with the condition that a «green Basel» was created - the city gardeners and the community of heirs decided to use the fund to revive the garden.

From Hortus Medicus to the new pleasure garden

The eventful history of the garden started with Caspar Bauhin, professor for anatomy and botany, and a student of Felix Platter. In 1589, Mr Bauhin established the first botanical garden in Switzerland, serving the medical students as a Hortus Medicus for the study of plants and the production of medicines. Later, the owner of a textile factory, Hans Franz Sarasin, bought the property and redesigned it into a pleasure garden with a pavilion and a water fountain. At the end of the 18th century, the university once again took over the garden and used the terraces for the stables, small animal enclosures, aviaries, and fish tanks of the zoological institute.

After the zoological institute left, the garden ran wild and was soon forgotten. With the revival works the valuable inheritance was re-established and the «historical design concept» underwent a contemporary interpretation. The planting is oriented along the original Hortus Medicus.