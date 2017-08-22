Local News Summary of August, 22nd

Suspect arrested after man shot dead in Laufental

The Baselland police have made an arrest after a 34-year-old Swiss man was shot dead in Laufental on Monday morning.

The police have arrested a 55-year-old man, also from Switzerland, in connection with the man’s death. The events leading up to the murder and the reason for it are unclear and are currently subject to investigations by the police and the prosecution of Baselland. No further information has been so far released.

Basel-Stadt wants impunity for cases where refugees lives are at risk

The canton of Basel-Stadt wants the Federal government to examine whether illegal immigrants who face destitution if they return to their homelands do not face prosecution for illegally entering, overstaying, or working in Switzerland.

A petition, which was handed in in June, claimed that information from successful so-called “hardship cases” had been used against the people involved. In its response to the petition, published on Monday, the canton claimed that a «contradiction in the logic of the cause» should be resolved by the Federal government.

Rather than being defined by their long-term illegal stay in Switzerland, an applicant is judged as having experienced “hardship” when they have no possibility to return to their homeland.

To have a hardship case accepted requires the applicant to provide evidence of their situation in order to be granted an uninterrupted long-term stay, as well as proof of an income which secures the living costs of the applicant.

In the last five years, a total of 17 requests for hardship have been submitted by "sans-papiers" applicants in Basel-Stadt. All of them have been presented to the State Secretariat for Migration SEM requesting approval. With one exception, the SEM has approved of all requests. In Basel-Stadt, applications can be handed in anonymously as a first step and the applicant receives a preliminary estimate of their case. In the future these people should be more informed about the preconditions for approval and the consequences.

The hardship regulation would pardon those who usually have knowingly and willingly broken the law for decades in respect of those considered “sans-papiers” (without legal papers). Since these are ex-officio crimes which are pursued by the authorities irrespective of the wishes of the victim, the affected authorities have to initiate a process. The only exception that the authorities accepts is when the person has been immediately expulsed from the country.

In response to the petition, Baschi Dürr, the director of the Basel Department for Justice and Security, said it was “understandable” that on first sight it was not clear why governmental authorities approve hardship applications while “punishing them (the applicants) at the same time”. This contradiction comes however because there is not much legal room for manoeuvre, he said.

Tax amnesty as an analogy

The canton of Basel-Stadt is calling for the Federal Department for Justice and Police (EJPD) to examine a change in the law for these people. If the political will is there, people who are considered “sans-papiers” should not be prosecuted when their cases are recognised as hardships.

In his response, Mr Dürr referred to current Federal law concerning a tax amnesty by the Federal government, in which people who admit to tax avoidance for the first time avoid prosecution under certain conditions.

Alert: Cargo terminals at Basel harbour face gridlock – unexpectedly long interruption of the main train corridor in Germany

The cranes at the trans-shipment point in Weil stood still last week while the Rhine harbours in both Basel cantons were working normally. The interruption of the railway line 200km north of Basel was regarded as not a problem in the beginning – now the charter rates for Rhine ships has exploded.

Of course, seafarers are also businessmen. The Dutch Rhine sailor is rubbing his hands. Last weekend it became known that the railway line in the upper Rhine valley is to remain closed until the end of the month due to a section of line sinking near Rastatt, and so the cargo rates for Rhine ships quickly increased. This happiness has not been shared however by the spokeswoman of the Basler harbor company Rhenus Logistics, Claudia Bracher.

She tells about «exploding charter prices» on the Rhine ships since the tracks with its sunken rails has been closed. Rhenus, whose company Contargo runs trains on the north-south-axis between Scandinavia and the Benelux-countries to Italy, is trying to find deviation transports on the Rhein to Mannheim and Ludwigshafen. For the export from Basel, Contargo wants to deploy four additional ships in order to ship the accumulating cargo.

4000 containers per day

In the meantime the Deutsche Bahn has not sat still: With enormous pressure on the company, they are working on a detour concept, the Weiler Zeitung wrote. While cargo is still shipped industriously in the Basler Rhine harbours at the trans-shipment point in Weil nothing is moving due to the disruption between Karlsruhe and Offenburg. The 140 employees have a very comfortable time since the tracks sunk due to the tunnel construction works near Rastatt. The Swiss railway company however report that the transshipment points have so far not had any problems yet to take on cargo. A chaos in transportation is expected when the Hupac-traffic goes back to normal after the end of the holiday period in Italy.

Around 4'000 container are usually shipped on the north-south-axis on a daily basis. The interrupted line in the upper Rhine valley is the “main traffic corridor” on which 60 to 70 cargo trains run every day. The supermarket chains Migros and Coop do not expect any “supply shortage” since a big part of the imports are shipped on the Rhine anyway and a part of the cargo could be transported by trucks. However from Christmas decorations to grapefruit, everything is affected.

No concept

It is good news for the container business. Nevertheless the Basler trans-shipment points could face a container gridlock since they can’t transship the containers fast enough and since the harbor operators need time to book Rhine ships. So far, the Deutsche Bahn hasn’t provided a deviation concept. And also for the SBB, it remains unclear how the 60 freight trains which pass Basel every day can continue their journey.

It is just as unclear when the tracks can run again as usual. Hauliers doubt that the railway chaos might be over at the end of August. Also Swiss politicians remain skeptical. Member of Federal parliament, Adrian Amstutz, from the association of utility vehicles Astag demanded “immediate measures”. Truck drivers benefit from the blockage just as long as the cargo terminals in Southern Germany are not jammed with delayed containers. Swiss politicians are angry anyway. The 26 billion franks worth north-south-axis called “NEAT” is a pearl in the desert. Now the neighbouring countries should at last develop their railway infrastructure, left- and right-wing parties unanimously say – “for once”.