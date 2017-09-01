Local News Summary of September, 1st

“Grand Basel”: Basel launches its own motor show

After Art Basel and Baselworld, the MCH group is to launch a third exhibition set for global fame. It is called “Grand Basel” and is focused on automobiles.

The new exhibition is set to take place in September 2018 for the first time, it was announced in a preview on Thursday. As with Art Basel, branches in Miami and Hong Kong are planned.

The MCH Group advertises the Grand Basel as the first salon for the most important and precious automobiles of the world. Cars will be represented within the cultural context of design, architecture, and art – which has never been done before.

The exhibition is primarily aimed at international connoisseurs, experts, collectors, and investors. Grand Basel CEO and former BMW Switzerland marketing head Mark Backé stated that the new exhibition would not be presenting everyday automobiles.

As in a modern museum

Between 100 and 200 cars will be exhibited at Grand Basel for a start – up to 300 at later exhibitions. But Mr Backé said that there is a deliberate upper limit. A board of trustees chooses the cars, which should guarantee a high quality of presented vehicles for the event.

The MCH Group worked out a special modular architecture and exhibition concept for the Grand Basel. Historical, contemporary, and future automobile icons should be exhibited as in modern museums thereby.

Individual exhibitors will be allowed to present a maximum of seven cars each. A show course for driving presentations and auctions is to be set up in the courtyard of Messehalle.

The Grand Basel will exhibit cars for seven days in total, the first three of which are for special guests only. Such VIP events are similar to those of the Art Basel.

“Picobello” becomes “Picobella” under new ownership

The closure of the traditional pub “Picobello” at Blumenrain was a surprise for many people. After more than 20 years, the classic Basel restaurant has closed its doors. But now, new life enters the lovely venue with a view onto the Rhine. Yesterday, the new proprietors, Bülent Oglakci and Elia Schlegel, received their licence for the restaurant.

The pair opened the Vicino restaurant in Muttenz a year ago, which will continue to be managed by Oglakci. A new challenge has now brought the two to Basel. It remained unclear for along time who would become the new proprietor of the “Picobello”. In January, it was announced that the Bindella Group, a party that had expressed interest, would not take over the restaurant (see article).

There was little news over the summer, although a lot was happening behind closed doors. Schlegel says that there were lots of interested parties: “But in the end, our concept was convincing.” Aged 25, he is a young proprietor, but he has high ambitions. Oglakci joins him as an experienced gastronome, who already possesses and manages six restaurants.

Together, they aim to add new splendour to the “Picobella”. The venue will be renovated and it set to open in March or April 2018. “Of course, an opening before Fasnacht would be great,” Schlegel said. But this cannot be guaranteed. Still, guests at Blumenrain can expect to be happy. The kitchen will remain the same: modern Mediterranean food, including a pizza stove. Meat dishes, pasta, and of course pizza are on the menu. The new proprietors know that they have a lot to live up to, but they do not feel threatened by it. Basel can therefore look forward to the reopening.

Basel museum directors lash out against government

Basel’s museum directors are furious: It is not what is missing on paper but rather the thoughtless treatment of museums by the city government. There are various new construction projects following each other, but it remains unclear what the government wants to achieve with them. This may have dire consequences for the planned new construction of the Museum of Natural History in St. Johann, estimated costs 190 million Swiss francs.

The first hit landed on Wednesday: The education and culture commission (BKK) of the Grand Council denies the government’s future decisions. The reason: the lack of a concrete museum strategy. “It is the sum of what happened,” Franziska Reinhard, of the BKK, said as a reason for this drastic step to refrain from considering governmental proposals for museums for now.

Now, the second cannonball hit: Basel’s museum directors have started a mutiny. The commission and the directors have been waiting for a clear museum strategy for more than seven years. Government president Elisabeth Ackermann confirms to barfi.ch that she aims “to provide a proposal for the museum strategy to the government until the end of the year,” but this is still a far cry from the final decision on paper.

Directors have launched a mutiny

This lack of a clear strategy is becoming an ever-growing problem. Kunstmuseum director Josef Helfenstein recently experienced the consequences when a financial gap of 2,5 million Swiss francs hit the Basel Kunstmuseum after all decision-makers secretly disappeared. Mr Helfenstein now fears that this will remain his problem to deal with.

The new Historical Museum director Marc Fehlmann supports his colleague and applauds the commission’s decision. He also dislikes that “certain leading decision-makers practice a defensive strategy and refrain from doing their bit when things fail”. This is what the BKK wants to avoid in the future: Mrs Reinhard emphasised that “the displeasure of the museums was the key factor”. Mrs Ackermann affirmed that the government was “now already analysing and working on the matter”, but this is definitely not enough anymore.

New construction of Museum of Natural History is in danger

It is not chance that the blockade is happening now. After the already expensive new construction for the Kunstmuseum, another large-scale project – the construction of the new Museum of Natural History – is set for 2019. The BKK emphasises that this project with costs of 190 million francs should not repeat the same mistakes. Therefore, it is applying pressure together with the executive committee.

Will this decision result in a delay for the new project? “I would feel very sad about this,” Mrs Ackermann said. In other words: this is a possibility, and the government does not like it at all.

“Some make the decisions, others face the consequences”

Mrs Reinhard does not want to cancel the project. “Nobody is challenging the project itself, but it cannot proceed in this way. You cannot continue on this path. We do have a responsibility for the museums.” Mr Helfenstein told the media that he prefers clarity: “I did not come here to tell fairy tales,” he said. For many, it is inexplicable why the directors, some of whom have come from far away, were and are not consulted for their opinion and advice.

Mr Fehlmann of the Historical Museum clarifies: “It is called public-private partnership. This means that you approach each other as partners, on an equal level and not in a manner that some make the decisions and others face the consequences.” For too long, decisions were made before it was clear where they should lead. BKK president and head of the Natural History Museum sub-commission, Oswald Inglin, said on request that he was not present when the commission made its decision, but added that he very clearly supports it.

Late remorse

It remains to be seen whether the Kunstmuseum will face further problems. The construction department’s final report on the new construction is still pending and a provisional financial statement is expected for October. The BKK’s decision stops another project from being waved through without having a closer look. Still, the BKK’s remorse comes late, because they closed their eyes as well.

Mrs Reinhard reaffirms: “It is the wish to finally have a clear structure. It is not about context-related decision. Groundwork is necessary. You cannot build a house without a foundation, can you?” For now, nothing will be built. And maybe someone will ask those who are actually affected: the museums themselves.