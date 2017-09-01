Weekly Hint 89: 9th Gässli Film Festival in Gerbergässlein

Echoes from dialogues and film music can be heard in the Gerbergässlein these days. The successful Gässli Film Festival in its 9th iteration features award-winning short international short films, workshops and panels on topics such as augmented reality and movie promotion as well as screenings of classic Swiss films. This Saturday, 2nd September, the grand finale awaits when the jury with festival president Rolf Lyssy will reveal the winners of this year’s nominated films.

Tickets for the festival are still available and can be acquired via this link.