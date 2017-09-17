Local News Summary of September, 17th

35 million sheets of toilet paper used at the EuroAirport

Basel’s EuroAirport goes through almost 36 sheets of toilet paper per year. Passengers and staff also use about 22 million paper hand towels every year, plus 1,500 litres of disinfectant for toilet seats. The costs: Up to 670,000 Euros per year.

Americans are notorious for being ultra-hygienic when using the toilet: They cannot use the seats as they are. Instead they have to first mummify them with up to three layers of toilet paper. That way, no part of their bodies come into direct contact with the germ-infested seats.

Behaviour like this is costly. Basel’s EuroAirport has this week published its annual acquisition list for toilet products. In such detail that every single sheet (yes, sheet!) of toilet paper is on the list. All in all, this amounts to 35,925,120 individual sheets of toilet paper - 36 million sheets per year! This would be enough to mummify an entire Airbus A320 aeroplane. Or two, perhaps even three. We can’t give exact figures.

Compared to this figure, the usage of toilet brushes is almost moderate: 800 per year. The waterless urinals use up 312 kilos of tablets each year, and 50 litres of hand disinfectant foam fill up dispensers. However, paper hand towels also reach astronomical numbers: 21,937,500 sheets. Entire runways could be covered with so much paper.

According to the list, the overall costs for toiletries vary between 290,000 and 670,000 Euros. Sensitive passengers hope for more expensive toilet paper with aloe lotion and an extra-soft coating. But looking at the figures, it is more likely they will have to use rough paper. And considering the worldwide deterioration of culture, some people really do not deserve better.

Drunk man crashes and rolls his car in Münchenstein

A drunk man wrote off his car after crashing it into a wall in Münchenstein in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old crashed into a wall at the Heiligholz roundabout at 4.30am, flipping the car onto its roof. The car landed across the tram tracks, resulting in delays of up to an hour.

The police said the man was uninjured but the car was completely written off. The reason for the crash is “not entirely clear”, although the police say the driver had a blood alcohol level of 1,58 promil.

More lorries on North-South route because of Rastatt closure

The closure of the Rhine Valley route between Basel and Karlsruhe is continuing to have a strong influence on lorry traffic: The Federal office for roads (ASTRA) counted six per cent more lorries passing through the Gotthard Tunnel in August compared to the same month last year.

Michael Müller, spokesman for ASTRA, on Saturday told the sda news agency that there was even an increase of seven per cent on the San Bernardino route, confirming a confirmed a report by the Swiss TV show “Heute Morgen”. This means 4,500 more lorries went through the Gotthard Tunnel in August – a marked increase.

Additional compensation

The train traffic upheaval continues to cause frustration for freight associations, who say they have suffered “huge deficits” as a result of the route closure.

The Federal Office for Traffic (BAV) has offered to pay freight transport operators additional compensation, it announced on Thursday. This is to counteract the negative effect of the train disruption, which causes higher costs and less revenue.

The allowance of compensated freight on alternative routes will therefore be higher with immediate effect. Trains and freight re-routed via the Brenner or other Alpine passes abroad will also be compensated, the Federal government stated.

The compensation on affected freight trains on Alpine routes was increased by 300 francs per train. The Federal government expects freight companies to hand over a substantial part of these additional funds to train companies for financial support.