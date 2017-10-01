Local News Summary of October, 1st

Arrest after attack in front of Vice Club

Three suspects have been arrested after two men were attacked and injured outside the Vice Club on Friday night.

Current investigations by the criminal police of the public prosecution reveal that several people had been involved in an argument at the club, in Steinentorstrasse, during the evening.

When leaving the club at around 2.30am, two men, aged 21, were allegedly attacked by a group of up to eight people. A passer-by contacted the police and the attackers fled. The two victims had to be taken to the emergency department at the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not thought to be serious.

Three alleged attackers, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old (both Swiss), as well as a 20-year-old Kosovan were taken into custody by the police a short while later.

The exact circumstances and reason for the attack are still unknown and part of the investigations by the criminal police. Anyone who can provide relevant information is requested to get in touch with the criminal police of Basel-Stadt or to go to the nearest police station.

Serious attack at Baden Oktoberfest after escalation

One person was severely injured in an attack on Friday evening at the “Badisches Oktoberfest” in Weil am Rhein.

A 45-year-old allegedly struck a 34-year-old man in the face with a beer jug. Both men were heavily inebriated, which was the most likely cause of another incident, which took place at the hospital. The injured man did not want to wait in the hospital to be treated, and hospital staff were unable to calm him down. The police were called, and it took several officers to pacify him. His injury was treated and his wife was able to take him home.

There was also a violent attack outside the Oktoberfest tent: A 19-year-old man was insulted and consequently hit by an unidentified man near the toilets. The suspect fled before the police arrived. Anyone who witnessed the attack should contact the police of Weil am Rhein on phone number: 07621 97971.

Fatal car crash in Lörrach

A 26-year-old man died and three others were severely injured in a head-on collision between three sports cars in Lörrach county on Friday.

The crash happened on the stretch of road between Wehr and Schopfheim, around seven kilometres from Rheinfelden (BL), a spokesperson for the Freiburg police said. Shortly before 7pm, a car overtook a public bus and collided head-on with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

Another car behind the first vehicle was also involved in the accident. One of the cars was flipped onto its roof. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear.

All four people involved in the crash were severely injured. Two helicopters and two ambulances brought them to hospitals in the area.

The 26-year-old driver of the car coming from the opposite direction succumbed to his injuries in hospital. His 22-year-old female co-driver remains in intensive care. The two drivers of the other cars, aged 24 and 41, also remain in critical conditions.