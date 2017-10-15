Local News Summary of October, 15th

Federer faces Nadal in Shanghai dream final

Roger Federer has reached his first final since the US Open. The player, from Baselland, defeated Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-final and today faces Rafael Nadal for the tournament title.

Federer has reached the Shanghai final of the ATP Masters 1000 for the third time in his career. Five weeks after his defeat in the quarterfinals of the US Open, the ATP No.2 player has made it into the finals of another, by defeating del Potro 3:6, 6:3, 6:3.

Federer only had to defend one break ball during the entire match. And it was this chance exactly that Juan Martin del Potro used for a decisive service breakthrough in the first set. The Argentinian player secured the first set ball with an ace. Even though del Potro entered the match with a slight disadvantage – he had fallen during a previous match and injured his left wrist, which had already been operated on several times – a good dynamic developed between the two players.

In the second set, a battle for the sixth game was the key to a 1:1 set equaliser. Federer was only able to use the fifth chance for a break to secure a decisive 4:2 lead. The third set was a quick process by comparison. Federer entered his seventh final for this year after winning an early break.

In today’s final, Federer is facing Nadal for the 38th time. While the Swiss player has lost more matches against Nadal than he has won (14:23 wins), the last four – three of which took place this year – were won by Federer.

Nadals last victory over Federer was in 2014 when he won the semi-final at the Australian Open. Today's final starts at 10.30am CET.

Integration done right: Syrian refugee begins hairdressing apprenticeship in Basel

The “Cute” hair salon in Gerbergässlein is preparing an apprenticeship for a Syrian refugee who wants to become a hairdresser in Basel. Cases such as these prove how integration can work.

Bashar Ali opens the door of the hairdresser in Gerbergässlein with a big smile. “I am pleased to meet you,” he greets our reporter in good, only slightly broken German. The 22-year-old from Syria has been living in Basel with his family for four years after fleeing the war in his home country. Mr Ali is enchanted by Basel: “It is so calm here,” he said. He particularly loves Baselland for its nature. But of course, Basel is also beautiful, he added.

Looking forward to next year

Over the past four years, Mr Ali learned the German language and got to know the local culture. “Before you can work, you need to master the language,” he says with determination. Now, his goal is clear: “I want to work.” He used to be employed as a hairdresser in Syria – as a barber, he likes to emphasise. “In Syria, there are hairdressers for women and for men. The two jobs are separate,” he explained. He is now already looking forward to next August when his apprenticeship will officially begin. Mr Ali hopes to attain his diploma soon. “My Syrian diploma was lost in the war,” he says with a shrug of the shoulders. As a preparation for his apprenticeship, the young Syrian is already working for ten hours a week at the “Cute” salon in Gerbergässlein.

He was able to introduce himself to the small salon thanks to an employment service. For salon manager Manuela Fankhauser, it was clear that she had to help the motivated young Syrian. “He came to us and felt like a ray of pure sunshine,” she said, talking about the day when she first met Bashar Ali. “He immediately wanted to pick up a pair of scissors and start cutting hair.” But the team informed him that “boring” work is also part of an apprenticeship and that use of the scissors is the crowning glory.

It is strange for Mr Ali to begin anew. “I always worked from 8am to 8pm in Syria,” he said, adding: “I don’t feel too good when I am not working.” He doesn’t like having Sundays off at all, for example. He is much happier when work starts again on Monday.

Looking ahead

After a two-week trial period at the salon, it became clear for the team that Bashar Ali should stay. “Is he on time? How does he treat customers? How dedicated is he?” Fellow team members observed him during the probation period. “We were positively surprised,” Manuela Fankhauser said, happily. Mr Ali already showed total commitment on his first day and asked what else he could do. In addition, his manners are excellent, according to Mr Fankhauser.

Cultural exchange

Bashar Ali’s know-how is also beneficial for the team in Gerbergässlein. He has particularly good knowledge of Mediterranean hair. “Customers with such hair can now feel even more at home with us,” Manuela Fankhauser says. The cultural exchange is also exciting. For example, Bashar Ali usually holds a hairdryer at the nozzle instead of the handle. “This is customary in Syria,” he says. That way, you can get closer to the hair and can stretch it at the same time. “We explained to him that this is rather bad for European hair,” Manuela Fankhauser states.

Bashar Ali knows that he still has a lot to learn. But he is motivated and wants to create his new life in Basel. He had to leave many things behind in Syria. “I am looking ahead,” he said. And then he is already hanging up the coat of his next customer and leads her to her seat in the salon. Nobody, absolutely nobody would think that this cultivated young man came to Basel as refugee fleeing unimaginable conditions not long ago.

Accident at Feldbergstrasse: Who had a green light?

The police are looking for witnesses who may have seen an accident between two cars at the Klybeckstrasse/Feldbergstrasse junction in Basel. The accident happened at around 2.20am last Saturday night (7 October).

The two drivers involved in the accident have made conflicting statements to the police, with both claimed to have had a green light. Both cars were severely damaged in the accident.

Anyone who can provide valid information about the cause of the accident is asked to contact the traffic police under the phone number 061 699 12 12 or via the email address KapoVrk.VLZ@jsd.bs.ch.

Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident at Voltastrasse

The police are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident at the St Louis-Strasse/Voltastrasse junction on Saturday morning at 1.40am.

For reasons still unclear, the rider appeared to have lost control of his motorbike before it hit a tree. Paramedics took the severely injured driver to the hospital.

Anyone who can provide valid information about the cause of the accident is asked to contact the traffic police under the phone number 061 699 12 12 or via the email address KapoVrk.VLZ@jsd.bs.ch.