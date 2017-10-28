Cantate Basel Anniversary Concert

Herbstmesse is here, and everyone enjoys the rides, the food, sights, scents, or the wonderful atmosphere. However, sometimes you perhaps long for some oases of calm, a place to sit down and relax. If you fancy a nice concert this weekend to catch your breath before your next adventure at Herbstmesse, why not visit Martinskirche at Münsterplatz this Saturday and Sunday? The successful and renowned Cantate Basel choir celebrates its ten-year anniversary with a special concert there – an event equally filled with joy, but far less hectic.

