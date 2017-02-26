Local News Summary of February, 26th

Robbery at petrol station in Riehen

The police are looking for a masked thief who stole the contents of a cash register in a robbery at a petrol station on Saturday morning. It is the second time the premises have been robbed this year.

The man entered the petrol station shop at Lörracherstrasse at around 6.45am and threatened the shop assistant with a knife, the public prosecution of Basel-Stadt said. The man fled on foot when a customer entered the shop. Nobody was injured.

The same petrol station, close to the German border, was also robbed on 10 January. The masked man, armed with a gun, made off with several hundred Swiss francs. The public prosecution say the robber is also still at large.

In connection with the incident on Saturday, the police are looking for a man who is between 175 and 180cm tall, slim, light skin colour. At the time he was wearing a dark scarf, a hood, an olive-coloured ski jacket or parka with noticeable white patterns on front, back, and arms. He was also wearing dark sports shoes with white soles, dark trousers, black gloves, and spoke in broken German.

The police are looking for the customer who had been in the petrol station shop at the time of the robbery as well as any other witnesses who can provide any relevant information. Anyone with information should contact the criminal police of the public prosecution of Basel-Stadt on 061 267 71 11 or go to the nearest police station.

This is plain language. It does not exist in Basel’s museums.

Information sharing is the most valuable development of our age however it is spread mostly via text messages. However, it still remains a mystery for people with cognitive deficits. To counteract this problem, the concept of “plain language” has been invented. Although useful, it has not found its way to Basel, city of museums.

This is plain language. Plain language is highly understandable. It is easy to read. There are only simple sentences. Everyone must be able to understand plain language. Because plain language is for people with learning difficulties. This is plain language. A method of expression that makes it easier for people with reading difficulties to understand a text. Plain language sounds quite banal because it only consists of main clauses. Therefore, there is only one piece of information after the other. So if you read plain language, you do not consume tasty carrot soup but first the carrot, then the water, then the onions, and finally the parsley. All in one text, one sentence after the other. If you can read and understand the rest of this text, you belong to the 90 per cent of people who don’t have any trouble with plain language. If you could only read and understand the introductory lines of this text, you belong to the other ten per cent: the 800,000 people between 16 and 65 years of age who are not capable of understanding simple texts. This data is based on an OECD study from 2003, which was also done for Switzerland by the Federal Office for Statistics in 2006. But let's be honest: If you really belong to the affected ten per cent, you almost certainly did not make it to this point. This reading deficit is brutal in our information age.

Simple, yes, but plain? Basel’s museums are still reluctant Information adapted to the needs of the disabled mostly concerns public institutions such as museums. There, texts accompany the exhibits. Knowledge transfer is at the core of museums. In Germany, a few museums – among them the German Historical Museum in Berlin – have faced this problem. They now offer text plates in “plain language” and even employ a specific translator for this, the “Tages-Anzeiger” reported last week. In Switzerland, the “Zentrum Paul Klee” is the only museum that offers texts in “plain language”. There is no plain text to be found in the "museum city" of Basel. Our museums might be different on many levels, but they have one thing in common: They all refrain from using “plain language”. Yet there is a more or less other services available for people with other disabilities. The focus of Basel’s museums is primarily to make it easier for physically disabled people to get into the buildings and obtain information about the layout of the museum. This is what the Swiss law for the equality of disabled people states. People with cognitive disabilities are also addressed, however mostly with simple language. And this language is still very different from plain language, because the latter has a clear set of rules – rules that have been worked on for ten years by a specific association in Germany. Contrary to cities like Berlin or Bern, Basel is still missing plates with texts in plain language. All the same, our museums are strongly committed to offering something for all people, no matter whether they are disabled or not. After all, they are under obligation to do so.