Local News Summary of September, 19th

Basel state security targets SP politicians instead of terrorists

This wouldn’t have happened to James Bond. The secret agent in Her Majesty’s Secret Service would have noticed that he was tracking local politicians. The timing - just before the upper chamber election in Basel - would also be an indicator that these were the wrong targets. However, there isn’t much to expect of Basel’s state security on their hunt for terrorists. The Basler Fachgruppe 9 security unit listed local Social Democrats (SP) politicians as a potential threat and this has caused more problems for police director Baschi Dürr.

In a Parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, government member Baschi Dürr said that the state security’s job is a balancing act. It is part of a normal procedure that the security operates within a large field, he said. However, the police director could not answer a question about why the state security of Basel could have mistaken an election meeting of the Basel SP for a political gathering of a pro-Kurdistan association.

Pensioner reported to Bern

Dürr’s department was also hesitant in its answer to a parliamentary question by Grand Council member, Tonja Zürcher. They claim that Basel SP politician Anita Fetz could be “biased” because she belongs to the "controlling organ" of the cantonal state security. Upper chamber member Anita Fetz – could she be a terrorist? You don’t need to be James Bond to rule out this possibility. The Fachgruppe 9’s job is to keep an eye on suspicious people in Switzerland. Due to Islamist terror and the situation in Turkey, this is a complex and delicate matter. Yet Basel’s secret service members keep putting their foot in it.

The history of Basel’s state security is one filled with misfortunes and mishaps. Less than ten years ago, Grand Council members with Turkish roots were monitored. And before that, SP politician Tanja Soland was put on the radar when she received permission for a demonstration. But it was the case of Astrid L. that even reached Federal level in Bern. After an arson attack on the deportation prison at Bässlergut, the Basel native and her husband were put on the terrorist database, called ISIS. This happened even though the police had “no evidence” that Astrid L. had anything to do with the arson attack. When politicians in Bern asked about the potential threat posed by Astrid L., Basel assured the Federal government that the suggestion that the pensioner and her husband were a threat was “out of the question”. But nonetheless, they remained on Federal database listed as terrorists for eleven years.

Political pressure

A report by the cantonal supervision board of the state security services also causes mixed feelings. For example, in its report to the government, the commission was informed that the “examination of the cantonal police databases with corresponding access rights was postponed due to a lack of staff”. This is obligatory in order that innocent people are deleted from the database, but apparently there is no time for it in Basel. Likewise, the monitoring of public events is no longer permitted in Basel. There should be no files on who visits which event at at what time. At least in this case, James Bond would act the same way. Agent 007 does not care much about pedantic rules. But things should get tougher in Basel nonetheless: After the scandal in 2008, the parliament cut the Fachgruppe 9’s budget by a third.

Arrest after double rape in Erlenmatt quarter

A man has been arrested following the double rape of a woman in an apartment in the Erlenmatt quarter (barfi.chreported) on 9 September.

Current investigations by the criminal police of the public prosecution reveal that the woman had met a man on Saturday evening and they had gone to a bar together. Later that night, she went with him to an apartment in Erlenmatt, where she was raped. She was able to escape and run from the apartment to call for help.

However, the man dragged her back into the apartment and allegedly raped her again. The woman managed to escape on Sunday morning at about 6.30am, when she ran to the police station for help.

The apartment is located in Markgräflerstrasse. The coercive measures tribunal arrested the man, a 25-year-old Spaniard.

Witnesses who heard calls for help in Erlenmatt on Saturday night and can provide relevant information about the street or the building are requested to contact the criminal police of Basel-Stadt via the phone number 061 267 71 11 or by going to the nearest police station.

Food waste? Not in Basel!

Switzerland throws away 2,460,000,000 kilograms of food per year. This is about one third of the food produced in the country. A noteworthy amount, but nothing to be proud of – also in Basel. Between 19 and 23 September, events on Petersplatz and in Schützenmattpark will provide practical information on how everyone can help minimise food waste.

Private households cause most food waste: One third of all the food produced in Switzerland per year is thrown away. About half of that third comes from private households. Samples show that Basel is no exemption: On average, 15 per cent of a rubbish bag in Basel contains 15 per cent food that is still edible.

The office for environment and energy is continueing with its a campaign that began in 2015 to ensure consumers throw away less food. This year, interested parties can learn more from the food waste information stands on Petersplatz and in Schützenmattpark. For example, even a product may still be edible after it has passed its expiry date. Smelling, looking, and tasting are the trick. Saving money and keeping waste to a minimum – everyone can do this.

The information stands are also a platform for private initiatives. The organisation “Food Sharing”, which saves food from being thrown away, will put up a so-called “Fair-Teiler” (fair-distributor) next to the info stand. “Saved” food can be taken for free from this special spot. The “Backwaren Outlet”, which sells confectionary and baked goods from the day before, also offers samples of its products.