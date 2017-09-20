Local News Summary of September 20th

Museum debacle in Basel: Ms Ackermann silences museum directors

Instead of presenting the museum strategy, which has already been delayed by eight years, the president of the Basel government silences museum-directors. The situation is reaching a boiling point in the museum city: The Kunstmuseum has run out of money after building an extension. Three other museums are about to be closed. And the Grand Council threatens to go on strike over a decision.

By last week, Elizabeth Ackerman, the president of the government, had had enough of the quarrelling and slapped a gagging order on the directors of the five state-owned museums via e-mail. On request by barfi.ch, Ms Ackermann said: «I want to discuss the museum strategy directly with the museum directors and not via the media.»

This discussion however has long ago reached the ears of the public and the parliament. The parliament last Wednesday threatened to go on a «museums strike». The Grand Council, - united from left to right - was of the unanimous opinion that they would not make any decisions relating to the city‘s museums as long as there was no museum strategy. The director of the Kunstmuseum, Josef Helfenstein, was unimpressed by the gagging order issued by the president and, at the opening of the Chagall exhibition, he criticised the financial construction of the new Kunstmuseum. The director expects it to massively exceed the budget.

Exceeded budgets

When accused of not creating enough transparency when it comes to financial questions of the new building, Elisabeth Ackermann said: «There is transparency when I'm telling you where we are at the moment: We are just about to estimate how much we expect the budget to be exceeded.» Due to the new operational structure and the extension of the museum there is not enough experience to give a reliable prospective calculation, she said. Further, Ms Ackermann explained that the situation concerning external funds has not yet been clarified. Bluntly, the presidential department once again hopes for the generosity of art patrons. But only one thing is for sure: The Kunstmuseum will once more be in the red. «A first estimate, however, really sees a budget overrun and therefore we are about to find a solution for the problem together with the museum,» said Ms Ackerman.

The five museums are one big construction site. And it will become even bigger. The Natural History Museum together with the State Archives will move to St. Johann in the next years. Instead the Antikenmuseum Basel will move to Augustinergasse which is now occupied by dinosaurs. However, only if the floors can carry the statues. No strategy, no decisions by the Grand Council, no mercy: Elisabeth Ackermann follows her unswerving course: «As I have emphasised several times, it is my goal to present a proposition to the government by the end of the year.»

Sinister prospects

Ms Ackermann doesn't deny that there might be some collateral damage. The Swiss Architecture Museum, the House of Electronic Arts (HEK), the Sportmuseum are not safe ever since the Federal government has cut its subsidies for these institutions. Although these museums are in an existential crisis, Elisabeth Ackermann doesn't want to name it delaying tactics. She made it clear: «There are no delaying tactics. We work on it under high pressure.» Yet not all expectations and wishes could be fulfilled by the new museum strategy, Ms Ackermann said: «We are in talks with the three museums mentioned already, but the canton Basel-Stadt can't just replace the funding of the federal government. There are just not enough funds for that.»

It's a tragedy in the museum city of Basel. A tragedy, however, which cannot be blamed on Elisabeth Ackermann. While her predecessor, Guy Morin, together with culture director, Philip Bischof, (who will leave at the end of the month) have worked on a new culture concept and restructured the film funding, the museums have been simply forgotten. Those responsible for this don't have to face criticism anymore. Mr Morin has gone back to being a doctor, Mr Bischof will work for Pro Helvetia in the future. It goes according to the motto: «I'm off then!»

Man opens security door at Basel airport – six flights delayed

Several flights at the EuroAirport on Tuesday afternoon were delayed after a man opened security door. Around 900 passengers had to pass through security check for a second time at the Basel-Mulhouse airport, causing delays to six flights of up to an hour.

The police searched the airport after an alarm was activated by the door opening, and a while later found the man and arrested him. The airport was partially closed as a precaution.

According to early information, a man had opened a security door by an alarm without permission and had gained access to the boarding area of the airport. He was arrested by the French police. The «EuroAirport» is located across the border in France and therefore the French authorities are responsible for flight operations and security. The reason for the person invading the airport is subject to police investigations, a spokesperson at the airport‘s media centre said.

As a result, around 900 passengers waiting at the gate to board their planes had to go through security again, «for security reasons». A flight to Vienna was cancelled, while six flights had a delay of one hour. Arriving flights were not affected by the incident, but consecutive delays were expected.

The man who caused the chaos was said to be a 50-year-old Swiss man, a spokesperson of the Préfecture du Haut-Rhin said to the news agency sda. He was not carrying a weapon.

Muttenz: Grenzacherbrücke will today be closed during mock train crash

A mock train accident will today be staged in Muttenz as a training exercise for the emergency services. Around 300 emergency personnel and 100 extras will take part in the operation named «ROTAIA».

The scenario for the exercise is a crash between a passenger train and a freight train carrying chemicals, which the Cantonal Crisis Team (KKS) was informed about on Tuesday. Participants include the KKS and Emergency Services personnel from both Basels, as well as the Baselland public prosecution office, SBB rail staff and the Swiss security authorities (SUST).

Due to an agreement with the SBB, the canton is allowed to carry out this type of scenario now and then. A part of the cost will be borne by the SBB, according to the KKS.

The exercise is expected to ensure that an emergency of this type on the rail network can receive a quick and precise response, in order to help minimise the danger to people and the environment. Also, possible weaknesses in the emergency response can be identified and mutual trust between the services can be improved.

The exercise will begin at 10am and could result in noise and smoke emission, according to the KKS. Grenzacherstrasse and the Grenzacherbrücke in Muttenz will be completely cordoned off during the operation. Traffic and pedestrians will be diverted between 9.30am and 3pm.