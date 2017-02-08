Local News Summary of February, 8th

Objection to the second draft of Basel Oceanium

Opposition to the planned Oceanium at Basel Heuwaage has not stopped. The Franz Weber Foundation and its affiliate Helvetia Nostra are voicing an objection to the second draft of the development plan.

The corresponding report for environmental sustainability (UVB) is now available but still fails to answer crucial questions regarding animal welfare and power efficiency adequately, according to the two organisations. In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, they said the plans show that such a project “can never be sustainable”.

Highlighting already damaged environments, they said that, contrary to the reports by the UVB, the Oceanium “does not provide any contribution against the destruction of oceans but instead primarily supports the trade with coral fish”. The enthusiasm for Oceaniums often wanes quickly, and a lack of visitors affect the income of a zoo, they said.

In 2014, the Franz Weber Foundation launched the counter-proposal “Vision Nemo”, which was a multi-media ‘virtual window’ to the ocean.

UVB positive

The development plan for the Oceanium is based on the “Seacliff” proposal by Zurich architectural firm, Boltshauser. A zoning change in Basel is planned amongst other development measurements. The majority of the Oceanium project would be constructed underground. The two environmental organisations have also voiced objections against the urban redevelopment.

The Basel Zoo published the second version of the UVB on 10th January. According to the authorities, the report shows that the Oceanium project for Heuwaage meets both Federal and Cantonal requirements.

Construction due to start in 2020

The earliest date for the construction of the Oceanium is 2020 and it would take four years to build, the Basel Zoo has stated. The amount of donations for the 100-million-Swiss-franc project is still at 52 million francs, which is “pleasing”, according to the organisers. The Zoo is not dependent on Federal funding neither for the construction nor for the operation of the Oceanium.

The Oceanium will provide visitors with an overview of the oceans with thematic aquariums and make them aware of environmental issues, according to the zoo. In a tour, visitors would follow the sea currents and learn about ocean wildlife. The pool for the “open ocean” is set to be 8.5 metres high.

“Studio Central” Cinema closes its doors for good

A tour of the lower Gerbergasse offers a different and nostalgic view these days: the poster boxes outside the “Studio Central” are empty. There are no more movie announcements because the cinema has permanently closed its doors.

The closure of the small cinema, which opened in the 1960s, is not surprising as it was announced in 2013. Nevertheless, staff have continued to show films there over the past few years – even if they were not Hollywood blockbusters. It remains unclear what will happen to the auditorium.

CABB plans to invest around 85 million francs in Pratteln

The German speciality chemical company, CABB, wants to invest about 85 million francs in its Pratteln base. It comes after several incidents last year where chemicals leaked from the plant, prompting the firm to also developed a new maintenance concept.

According to a press release issued by CABB on Tuesday, the 85 million francs are to be invested before the end of 2019 in the “ongoing improvement of systems, processes, and security”, as well as to support new customer projects.

In November, CABB announced it would inject 80 million francs by 2018. Over the past few years, the company has invested around 120 million francs in the Pratteln base, the statement said. Among the new facilities is a new electrolyte plant, which was opened in November 2016 and cost around 55 million francs.

New security concepts

After several chemical leak incidents in October and November last year, which made headlines across Switzerland, CABB has developed a new maintenance concept with the help of external experts. In addition, the security and alarm system has been expanded, the statement said.

Due to the leakage, the public prosecution of Baselland in October opened an investigation into “human error”. The investigations and inspections are ongoing, the public prosecution said on Tuesday by request.

New factory manager

CABB has meanwhile filled three management positions that had become vacant during the troubles of the past few months. Frank Krückel has this month been appointed as new factory manager. Before he took up the post, the 52-year-old chemist was the manager of the Rockwood Lithium Group’s German factories.

At the same time, Jan Werner Priess become manager of health, security, environment, and quality at CABB. The 47-year-old chemist was previously employed at Novartis and has been responsible for health, security, and environment for DSM Nutritional Products. Additionally, Erik Salzbrenner will take up his position as new production manager as of 1st March.

Apart from a new production site in China and the electrolyte plant in Pratteln, CABB has introduced improved processes during the last fiscal year that should reduce the company’s costs, the statement said. The company plans “to focus on growth” with more strength in the future, both organically and financially through acquisitions.

Christoph Merian Foundation supports projects with 189,980 Swiss francs in donations

The Christoph Merian Foundation (CMS) has announced that it has donated almost 190,000 Swiss francs to social and cultural projects in Basel for this year.

The largest donation of 75,000 has gone to the Surprise Association social project, while others such as “Soup&Chill” as well as the “imagine” festival by “terre des hommes” Switzerland have also been supported.

The “Inter-cultural Gardens Basel” has received a sum of 6,980 francs. There are plans to use the money to transform the inner courtyard of the refugee centre at Mittlere Strasse into a garden.

A cultural project known as “Meine Heidi, Deine Heidi – Heimat teilen” is supported with a grant of 10,000 francs. The theatre project deals with the topic of home in the context of migration, escape, and refuge.