Local News Summary of March, 28th

Big changes for media house – Radio Basilisk is moving out

Radio Basilisk is moving out, signalling the end of the existence of its media house at Schifflände. The “old stock exchange“ at Marktgasse has seen turbulent times over the years, with more change still to come.

Radio Basilisk had its first studios at Rittergasse before moving to the former stock exchange building 31 years ago. The local radio station is however planning to move to the Tally Weijl business house at Marktplatz. This is because the expected noise caused by the construction of the new Office for Environment and Energy at Spiegelgasse will make it impossible to run a radio station there.

The planned construction works at Spiegelgasse are scheduled to start in mid-August. «Aside from the objections, we will receive permission to take down the current building in mid May», Alan Wakefiled, project manager of the new building, told barfi.ch. The plans for the new building make it inevitable that Radio Basilisk would have to find at least a temporary premises for the newsroom in the centre of the city.

“The new premises at Marktplatz are like winning the lottery,” Matthias Hagemann, president of the governing board of Radio Basilisk, stated. He said his objection to the new building still stands, however. “The withdrawal of the objection depends on how long we can operate our studios at Marktgasse. We can't operate when the construction work starts. Then the noise will become too much.”

Three objections against second tower at Messeplatz

Three objections have been submitted against a plan to build a high-rise building at Messeplatz and move the car park on the site underground.

The building plans, submitted by MCH Messe Schweiz, include a new 110-metre building. The existing tower, which includes a hotel, restaurant, and a bar, is 105 metres tall. It remains unclear what the new tower would look like, as the final plans will only be worked on if the building plans pass all legal obstacles.

The new building would be called “Rosentalturm” and contain service areas, a hotel, and apartments. In the basement area, a total of 1,000 square metres of space would be reserved as premises for the use of the general public. The total floor area of the new building is restrained to 48,000 square metres - half of which is reserved for dwelling area, including a hotel.

The business plan for the car park which currently exists on the site carries a height limitation of 37 metres, so floors could be added to the existing car park to create an additional 1,448 parking spaces. In 2014, however, the company announced that the car park should be placed underground and the existing car park could be replaced by a new building.

University of Basel starts campaign against sexual harassment

The university of Basel is obliged to protect its staff and students from sexual harassment and therefore will not tolerate any form of assault: This is the statement backing a campaign launched at the university this week. The message is directed at students and employees, both female and male.

The University of Basel has decided to adopt a campaign started in Bern to show that sexual harassment will not be tolerated - neither between students, lecturers and students, nor among employees. The term sexual harassment defines all kinds of unwanted sexual behaviour which damages the dignity of those involved.

“Who comes too close goes too far”: This is the slogan of the campaign which had been developed and run last year by the university and the teacher training college of Bern. It is now going to be adopted by the University of Basel.