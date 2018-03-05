Local News Summary of March, 5th

Renovation of Aesch’s main street begins today

Renovation works along the main street in Aesch between Hofgasse and the A18 motorway junction start today (Monday).

The renovation works are scheduled to last for nine months. The work will involve renovating the street and pavement as well as replacing the street lights and electrical cables. During the works, a one-way system will be in place as well as traffic lights.

The construction work will be implemented in three stages. Temporary traffic systems will be put in place if the renovation project needs more work. A new surface will be put down over one weekend in the summer of 2019.

Nazi pensioner allegedly planned right-wing terror network from Baselland

A retired chemist from Baselland is accused of orchestrating the creation of an extreme right-wing terror network between 2014 and 2016.

As the “SonntagsBlick” newspaper reports, the 76-year-old graduate academic has been held in custody in Vienna for the last 14 months. According to confidential files from a court that specialises in right-wing terrorism, the Austrian-born man is the prime suspect in one of the biggest criminal proceedings that Austria has ever seen. As “Landesleiter”, he supposedly coordinated an international group that was founded in Switzerland. This group recruited people with similar political convictions and created “bases”. The man’s goal was allegedly to get rid of the Austrian government.

The “SonntagsBlick” writes that the man tried to organise paramilitary training camps in Hungary through meetings with militant neo-Nazis. The man was arrested in Basel on 22 December 2016. The police searched apartments and confiscated evidence. Investigations are still ongoing in several countries, with a focus on national socialist reactivation, subversive connections, and incitement. According to Austrian law, this can result in prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Witnesses sought after fight at Rheinfelden petrol station

The police are looking for witnesses after a fight between three people at a petrol station in Rheinfelden (Germany) at 9pm on Saturday night.

During the brawl, on the corner of Untere Dorfstrasse and Goethestrasse, a man hit a 26-year-old woman in the face. The man also attacked the 34-year-old partner of the woman, also hitting him in the face. The attacker then fled towards Rheinfelden’s town centre.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact Rheinfelden police via the phone number 0049 7623 7404 0.