Local News Summary of March, 12th

Feminists carry out city walk through Basel

Under the motto “Feminismen sind vielfältig” (feminists are diverse), various associations, organisations, and political parties took part in a feminist-political city walk through Basel on Saturday afternoon.

After a two-year break, around 200 women, men, and a few children gathered at 2pm in the De Wette Park in the sunshine. Among the organisers were contacts for sans-papiers, Basler Frauen für Frieden und Fortschritt (BFFF), BastA!, Cologna Libera, Der Funke, Frauenbibliothek Basel, Green Party BS, HDK-A, IGA, Young Green Union Northwest, Young Socialists of Basel-Stadt, marche mondial des femmes, schamlos, SKB, SYKP, unia, and vpod Basel.

The aim of the walk is to "wake up" Basel with music, glitter and colour, and make people aware of the various forms of violence and discrimination against women in Basel, Switzerland, and across the entire world.

Elderly driver mistakes accelerator for brake and crashes into building

An 83-year-old driver in Muttenz caused an accident after he mistook the accelerator pedal for the brake and consequently drove into the entrance of a business building. The driver suffered shock and was cared for by paramedics.

According to the police of Basel-Landschaft, the pensioner had planned to park at the Hauptstrasse in Muttenz when she drove straight into the entrance of a building 20 metres away. The impact stopped the car, which became stuck and had to be towed away with a cable winch. The driver was then able get out of her car without suffering any injury.

The car itself was completely destroyed and was away by a towing company. The building, which housed a business, was also damaged. The cost of the damage caused is part of the investigation.

Replacement busses operate between Pratteln and Brugg due to railway works

A team of SBB engineers will carry out a five-day maintenance operation on the train tracks between Pratteln and Brugg starting today (Sunday). They will grind rails, exchange parts of the tracks, service the overhead lines, and adjust the rail and turnout location with gravel, where necessary.

Because of the railway works, the train track to Brugg will not be in service from 9pm (from 9.30pm in the direction of Basel) until the end of working hours. Interregio trains between Basel SBB and Brugg will be cancelled. Those travelling from Basel SBB to Brugg-Baden-Zurich should use the train connections from Basel to Olten. For travellers on the route Basel SBB-Rheinfelden-Stein-Säckingen-Frick-Brugg, replacement busses with connections to Baden and Zurich will be in operation.

Interregio trains from Zurich to Basel SBB will only travel as far as Brugg. There, replacement busses to Frick-Stein-Säckingen-Rheinfelden-Basel-SBB will be put on. Travellers to Basel SBB can also use connections to Olten as of Brugg. Travellers to Laufenburg will change trains in Stein-Säckingen and use replacement busses. During this time, the S1 will operate only between Basel SBB and Pratteln. Travellers from Basel SBB to Laufenburg and Frick should use replacement busses at Pratteln or Laufenburg.

Due to the railway works, travel times may increase by up to 30 minutes. The SBB recommend that travellers consult the online timetable or the App “SBB Mobile” before starting their journey.