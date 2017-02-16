Local News Summary of February, 16th

Easyjet aims to continue steep rise at Basel-Mülhausen

EuroAirport UK-based budget airline Easyjet wants to continue its success at the EuroAirport and is aiming to this year increase passenger numbers by five per cent to about 4,8 million.

The company’s Swiss media manger, Thomas Haagensen, announced on Wednesday that the company will be adding Biarritz (France) and Dubrovnik (Croatia) to their routes from the EuroAirport, increasing their route network to 56.

30 million passengers at EuroAirport since 2005

Mr Haagensen claimed that the company’s route network was one of the “major successes” of the tri-national airport, Basel-Mülhausen-Freiburg airport. The British airline has been flying to and from the EuroAirport since 2005. More than half of the destinations available at the airport belong to Easyjet.

Out of the 7,8 million passengers who used the airport last year, more than 60 per cent had used Easyjet, said Mr Haagensen. Since 2005, the airline has counted over 30 million passengers at the EuroAirport – 4,6 million in 2016. 55 per cent of these passengers were Swiss, 25 per cent from France, and 20 per cent from Germany.

He described the airport as an “important destination” for the company, which had “a lot of potential”, although he remained quiet about the future development of the route network. However, he added that there were still “many urban and beach destinations” that could be reached from the airport.

Van collides with tram: two people injured

Two people were injured in a collision between a van and a tram at the Lothringerplatz roundabout in Basel on Wednesday morning.

The two collided at around 10.30am as the van, driven by a 57-year-old Lithuanian man, was coming from Luzernerring towards the roundabout and the tram was travelling from St. Johann Bahnhof.

At the roundabout, the van collided with the tram, which derailed. The 36-year-old tram driver and a passenger were injured in the accident. Paramedics of Basel-Stadt took them to hospital.

The professional fire fighters of Basel-Stadt put the tram back on the rails. The police suspended all traffic at the roundabout during the rescue and accident assessment. The Basel Traffic Service put on replacement buses for tram passengers. The traffic police are investigating the incident.

Art Basel 2017: these are the exhibitors

Art Basel has confirmed the list of artists who will take part in its 48th exhibition, which will be held between 15th and 17th June. There have been some minor changes to the line-up, and local galleries were able to defend their spots. The list and the first highlights are as follows:

Galleries, Statements, and Features

There will be 17 newcomers among the 276 galleries within the three main sectors (Galleries, Statements, and Features). In addition, ten exhibitors can hope to move up to Galleries from Statements or Feature.

The unchanged Edition sector, which focuses on print series, receives a new platform with a “Spotlight wall”. It will show pieces from Robert Longo’s iconic permanent series “Men in the Cities”.

Omer Fast’s two-piece 30-minute video installation “5,000 Feet is the Best” about an American drone pilot is expected to be a highlight in the Feature sector.

There are also sights outside of the exhibition halls, for instance the summer exhibition of the Beyeler Foundation with Wolfgang Tillmanns.

Parcours and Unlimited

After his debut last year, Parcours will remain in Samuel Leuenberger’s hands at the Münsterplatz area, and Unlimited will be curated by Gianni Jetzer also this year. Likewise, Maxa Zoller will again select the movies for the Film sector. It still remains open which films will be seleted.

Basel participants

The only galleries that can bring their exhibits to Messehalle by bicycle are von Bartha, Carzaniga, Nicolas Krupp, Gisèle Linder, Stampa, Edition Fanal, and the gallery Freymond-Guth (which joined Art Basel last year). The latter also has its first appearance at the table for grown-ups in the Galleries sector this year.