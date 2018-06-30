Local News Summary of June, 30th

Basel Wave project postponed until 2019

The Basel Wave project has to be postponed for one year due to objections from residents and associations. The project organisers will address the objections and aim to keep the planned location at the Johanniterbrücke. Furthermore, additional locations in Basel, other Swiss cities, and in Europe are being examined.

The great interest of Basel’s population and international partners in a surfing wave on the Rhine, as well as the positive national and international impact, exceeded any expectations. The echo of the last weeks inspired the organisers for the implementation of the project in Basel even more. Apart from many positive reactions, interesting conversations, and motivating statements, there are unfortunately also some objections to the location and against the wave. Due to these objection deadlines, it will thus not be possible to put the wave project into operation as planned on 20thJuly 2018.

The disappointment that this world novelty in the middle of the city of Basel must be delayed is correspondingly great. The opening of the wave project with nationally and internationally recognized surf professionals will be postponed to 2019. As soon all the objections will have been dealt with, the new timetable will be announced.

«Bündelitag»: In old Basel, it was also a competition to gain the favour of one’s teacher

On today’s «Bündelitag» Saturday, armies of Basel residents who are hungry for holidays gather at train stations and airports, or are perhaps stuck in a long traffic jam in their cars. Those who decide to stay at home think smugly «that's good» and lean back in their garden chair.

The beginning of the summer holidays is, like many other things, a cantonal matter in Switzerland. The school holidays in Ticino began two weeks ago, while the majority of the Swiss populace will not travel until 7thJuly. The canton of Zurich is the sole exception. Its schoolchildren will have to wait another week before they can go on holidays. As barfi.ch wrote a year ago, the idea of going on holidays is not very old yet – it was invented in the 19thcentury. In the last third of the 19thcentury the idea that employees could receive paid holidays arose for the first time.

From «Bündel» or «Büntel» to «Bindelidaag»

In 1879, the Basel author G.A. Seiler described a somewhat mischievous, lively child or also a bundle of rice as a bundle. «S’Bünteli mache» meant that one was preparing for departure, with which we return to the original topic. The «Bündelitag» was the last day before the summer holidays as we know it today.

Competition for the favour of one’s teacher

Hans Schlosser, a doctor and dentist from Grossbasel, wrote in 1943 that it was still the custom at that time to give the teacher a present on «Bündelitag». By that time, he claimed, the custom had degenerated into a competition and an attempt to win the goodwill of the teacher. Before going on holidays, therefore, various teachers were wooed with cakes, books, cakes or flowers.

To the Riviera by train

Once 19th-century families were equipped with the necessary tickets, they then went to Basel’s train station. At that time, there was only one platform where one carriage after the other was filled with passengers and their luggage. The steam locomotives left behind ugly coal dust that entered every crack. As a ceremony of departure, the train driver blew the whistle. The head of the station in turn rang the station bell until the train slowly started moving towards the Riviera.

When the travel bug wasn't in fashion yet

A document from 1909 reveals that there were times when people did not even think about going to the countryside during the summer holidays. Especially for schoolchildren, the travel bug was not in fashion at the time. Petersplatz was the daily meeting place for the children during the holiday season. On the little benches all over the square, the children played to their hearts' content. «There were also funny, boisterous boys there, they played a lot with the ball, games like ‘pull it, pull it’, and when an old man in a grey top hat and carrying a thick cane wobbled slowly across Petersplatz, he could be sure about the boys shouting ‘Krattehocker, ‘Krattehocker’ as he passed by.»

Dog day holidays at the beginning of the 20thcentury

On 10thJuly 1911, the five-week dog day holidays, which had been customary since 1906, began. The holidays started with a wide range of services. For example, younger students stayed with farmers in the Basel region or with high school and secondary school students in holiday homes in Brugnasco (1908) and Morgenholz (1895). The latter place was the first holiday home in Basel and was built by the «RTV 1897» club. Journeys on foot through Switzerland under the direction of teacher Rudin were also organised, as well as youth resorts and many other charitable and non-profit events.

It was still to be a while before the «Basler Ferienpass», founded in 1975 by the «Basler Freizeitaktion», was launched. This year, it again offers a wide range of activities for all those between the ages of six and 16 who stay at home.