Local News Summary of May, 5th

Baloise enters strategic partnership with Valoo

As part of its «Simply Safe» strategic phase, insurance company Baloise is working on the digital transformation of its business. In addition to investments in start-ups and internal development initiatives, partnerships form an important pillar of the strategy. With the digital object management platform «Valoo», Baloise Switzerland has now entered into another partnership, the Baloise media release states.

Valoo (formerly CBien) is a French-based start-up. They created an app which gives users to manage, insure, and know about the current value of individual items from purchase to sale. Baloise supplements this with object insurance and a damage notification process, through which damage to property can be reported. Wolfgang Prasser, member of the executive board of Basler Versicherungen, is enthusiastic about the project: «The partnership with Valoo takes the administration of individual items to a whole new level. As a user, I have an overview of the performance of my assets at all times and can see exactly what I own.» During the pilot phase in Switzerland, Valoo can be downloaded with a first selection of functions, which will be expanded over the next few months. Baloise is Valoo's exclusive insurance partner in Switzerland.

Benjamin Huggel gets compensation for dismissal without notice from Black Stars

Benjamin Huggel's dismissal without notice as coach of FC Black Stars Basel in February 2016 was unjustified, the Federal Supreme Court has ruled. The TV expert will receive a compensation of three months' wages. In their judgement published on Friday, the Lausanne judges concluded that the civil court of the canton of Basel-Stadt was responsible for Huggel's action against the Black Stars.

The club had denied this because the employment contract listed the Tribunal Arbitral du Sport (TAS) based in Lausanne for legal disagreements. However, not all matters can be settled by an arbitral tribunal, the Federal Supreme court wrote. Claims in the event of unjustified dismissal cannot be dealt with on this level. Furthermore, the Federal Supreme Court ruled that the reasons given by the association were “not sufficient” for a dismissal without notice.

A new shop window button for Basel: «Fähri» instead of «Yysebäänli»

The «Ferry Tales» shop on the Rheinsprung not only has ferry products in its range, but now also possesses a gadget in the shop window: with the push of a button, a small ferry travels from one side of the shop window to the other. This week, a small earthquake shook Basel: The railway shop «Bercher & Sternlicht» at Spalenberg, the location of the most famous button in Basel, will close this summer (barfi.chreported). The readers of barfi.ch regret the closing down of this traditional business, but they are even more shocked by the end of the popular button which moves the small train around on a track. Now, however, a new button in Basel's old town is setting something in motion.

In March of this year, ferrywoman and shopkeeper Maria Taubic opened her «Ferry Tales»shop at the Rheinsprung. In her small shop, visitors can discover all sorts of goods surrounding the Rhine and its ferries as well as coffee and snacks to go. And since last weekend, there is even a little extra for passers-by and customers: A button that allows a small ferry to go from one side to the other in the shop window. The fact that «Ferry Tales» now also has a button on its shop window has no connection with the one on Spalenberg. «The idea came from a reverie», says Maria Taubic. The idea, which needed several hundred hours of work, was implemented by Tobias Brütsch, a student of robotics.